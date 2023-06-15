Canada's Wonderland by gondola: Is Vaughan really getting an aerial transit system?
If you’ve ever been stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, the thought of flying high above the cars and buses in front of you to beat the rush has probably crossed your mind.
While the concept may feel out of reach, it’s one of a few very real ideas floated by the city of Vaughan, Ont. to address its growing population and resulting traffic congestion problem.
In a white paper proposal, prepared by Washington-based civil engineering company SCJ Alliance for the city north of Toronto, a gondola system was explored as one way to cut travel times significantly.
“[Vaughan] is one of Ontario’s fastest-growing cities and home to approximately 300,000 residents and employs over 180,000 people. By 2051, it is anticipated that the city will grow to approximately 570,000 residents and 350,000 jobs,” the proposal, viewed by CTV News Toronto, reads.
As such, the recently approved 2023 Vaughan Transportation Plan included an exploratory study on the viability of aerial mobility transit to move people to and from its biggest draws: Canada’s Wonderland, Vaughan Mills shopping centre, Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre – all of which would have their own stations.
A 3S Gondola System is seen in this rendering. (City of Vaughan)
Currently, the 6.2 kilometre distance between the city’s downtown core and the hospital would take you 10 to 30 minutes in a car and 35 to 40 minutes by transit, according to SCJ.
But in a gondola, that travel time between the same two locations is cut to just 15 minutes, the engineering firm claims.
“Travel times on the gondola are faster than both automobile and bus transit in all directions except for private automobile traveling northbound. Even so, unexpected traffic accidents or road detours may delay automobile travel times, making the gondola the more efficient and reliable mode of transit,” the white paper reads.
A potential route for an aerial transit system is seen in these images. (City of Vaughan)
GONALDAS CAN MOVE 5.5K PEOPLE PER HOUR
Jane Street, which connects all four of the city’s biggest destinations, is identified as the best possible location for the 6.2km cable network. A 3S Detachable Gondola system is marked as the proposed technology to put the plan in motion as the cabins can move 5,500 people per hour per direction.
Similar systems are already up and running in Portland, Oregon, New York City, and Mexico City.
In terms of price, SCJ estimates that capital costs could run between $174 and $194 million, with additional maintenance costs reaching as high as $10 million.
A 3S Gondola System is seem in Koblenz, Germany. (City of Vaughan)
'PLANS ARE CONCEPTUAL ONLY'
Because of that, and other factors, it’s unlikely that the plan will ever see the light of day.
“As part of the Vaughan Transportation Plan process, the City’s study team was challenged to think ‘outside the box,’” a spokesperson for the city told CTV News Toronto in an email.
“Aerial mobility was explored as a new form of transportation, similar to other proposals such as e-scooters and micromobility. However, the aerial mobility concept plans are conceptual only. The City has no plans to implement them.”
According to the Vaughan Transportation Plan, which can be viewed in full here, the city plans to take a more traditional approach to moving more people faster, including increasing existing transit options and building better infrastructure for busses.
As well, Vaughan said it plans to provide more connections between blocks and across highways to enhance route choices and reduce the reliance on major roads in the area.
