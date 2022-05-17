Canada’s first 'urban format' IKEA is set to open in downtown Toronto next week. Here's what will be different

The new downtown Toronto IKEA location. (IKEA) The new downtown Toronto IKEA location. (IKEA)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton