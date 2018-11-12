

The Canadian Press





PARIS -- Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence officials have listened to a recording of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The prime minister said he has not personally heard the recordings Turkey provided to Saudi Arabia along with allies such as the U.S. and Britain in recent days, though he said he has been fully briefed on its contents.

"Canada has been fully briefed up on what Turkey had to share," said Trudeau during a press conference at the Canadian embassy in Paris.

He said he brought up the subject during a recent phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and briefly again when the two met this weekend in Paris.

Trudeau said he "thanked him for his strength in responding to the Khashoggi situation."

Khashoggi was a vocal critic of Saudi Arabia and was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, where he'd gone to get papers to marry his fiancee.

His killing has received widespread condemnation, including from Trudeau himself, but Trudeau didn't say how the recordings have affected his thoughts on repercussions for the Saudis.

"We continue to be engaged with our allies on the investigation into accountability for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, and we are in discussion with our like-minded allies as to next steps towards Saudi Arabia," he said.