Cameron Bailey says TIFF is 'back in a big way' after last year's challenges
Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey says the annual cinematic showcase is “back in a big way” after several setbacks cast a shadow over last year’s event.
The festival kicks off Thursday, bringing with it the star power lacking from last year’s edition due to Hollywood strikes.
Angelina Jolie, Pharrell Williams and Cate Blanchett are among the celebs expected to walk the red carpet, while some of the buzziest titles include Pamela Anderson’s comeback drama “The Last Showgirl,” Jason Reitman's "Saturday Night," and Francis Ford Coppola’s self-funded passion project “Megalopolis.”
“The actors who were affected by the strikes are more eager than ever to be at an event like ours, to be in front of their audiences again, to reconnect with their public because that's a big part of what they love doing,” Bailey said in an interview while unveiling the Canadian lineup last month.
“The Toronto audience is unique among film festival audiences in its size, its knowledge, its enthusiasm for movies and its friendliness. So the stars can't wait to be a part of that again.”
Last year’s TIFF hit another snag when news emerged weeks before the festival that its lead sponsor Bell would end a nearly three-decade partnership at the end of 2023.
TIFF announced earlier this summer that it had tapped Rogers as its new “presenting sponsor,” but only for a single year and only for the festival itself, not its year-round activities.
Bailey said the festival is not alone in its sponsorship struggles, noting a more challenging landscape "for everyone in the arts."
"We've certainly got enough (money) to do what we need to do, but we are of course looking for more support all the time because we cannot just rest," he said.
"We're trying to always make the case that we are one of the great events in this city, one of the great events in this country, a cultural event that brings the attention of the world to Canada and that that's valuable."
Still, Bailey says the organization has a strong year-round audience and is about to launch one of its “best and biggest events in years.”
He points to the high-profile stars coming to Toronto and the calibre of films with world premieres, including Mike Leigh’s family drama “Hard Truths” and Marielle Heller’s horror-comedy “Nightbitch,” starring Amy Adams.
“If you look at the range of films we have from 73 different countries, if you look at the fact that last year we had over 600,000 people attending the festival (and) we expect the same number or more this year, I think our reputation is strong,” said Bailey.
"BlackBerry" director Matt Johnson says no matter what gripes observers may have with TIFF, it's an "invaluable" resource for emerging Toronto filmmakers.
"It doesn't matter what we Canadians think. We can be like, 'Oh, TIFF sucks, the movies suck, we lost all of our premieres or the Hollywood movies we get are so garbage.' There are thousands of criticisms you could make intelligently," says the Toronto filmmaker, who stars in Kazik Radwanski's "Matt & Mara," which makes its North American debut at the fest.
"But as training ground or a place where young filmmakers can go, 'Oh, maybe we could do this, too, because we're seeing all these filmmakers from around the world premiere their stuff here,' I think you can't put a price on it."
Bailey said there are 144 sales titles at this year's festival and he expects the number to "scale way up" when the organization launches its official content market in 2026. Anchored by a $23 million investment from the federal government, the market will act as a hub for the buying and selling of screen-based projects, intellectual property and innovative content across various platforms.
He says the market will support Canadian creators by bringing "the world of screen-based content to the country's doorstep."
Toronto director R.T. Thorne says it's interesting to see TIFF broaden its focus with the market but is curious how much it will help local creators.
"In this country, it's difficult to be an independent filmmaker. We don't have the box-office support that some other countries do," says Thorne, whose post-apocalyptic thriller "40 Acres" makes its global bow at the fest.
"A lot of directors and storytellers here have to find another way to pay the bills, whether that's through television or the commercial world. So I think it's good that TIFF is doing it, but let's see what the execution is going to be and how much they actually really support creatives here."
Other Canadian films at the movie marathon include the North American premieres of Cronenberg’s metaphysical horror “The Shrouds” and Guy Maddin’s dark political comedy “Rumours,” as well as the global debuts of Durga Chew-Bose’s “Bonjour Tristesse" and Sook-Yin Lee’s “Paying For It."
“Nutcrackers,” David Gordon Green’s new dramedy starring Ben Stiller, will open the festival, while Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut “The Deb” will close it.
TIFF runs from Sept. 5 to 15.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Bank of Canada set to announce third consecutive interest rate cut today
The Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters expect it to deliver another quarter-point rate cut.
Trudeau should step down to prevent Poilievre from winning election: LGBTQ2S+ activists
LGBTQ2S+ activists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pledge to remain the Liberal leader through to the next election, despite dwindling public support, is putting them at risk.
Samsung electric oven ranges recalled due to fire hazard in Canada
Hundreds of thousands of Samsung electric ranges recalled in Canada over fire hazard.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.
'He didn't deserve to die like that': 15-year-old boy fatally gunned down steps from Toronto police station
Mario Giddings was supposed to start Grade 11 at Weston Collegiate Institute on Tuesday morning. Instead, those who knew and loved him are mourning his death after the 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Monday evening in the parking lot of a plaza just across the street from a Toronto police station.
'You're crazy!': Sprinter fails to qualify for 100m final, but proposes to girlfriend in front of 40,000 people
Paralympic sprinter Alessandro Ossola may have failed to qualify for the final of the T63 100 meters, but the Italian secured a 'yes' from his ecstatic girlfriend after proposing to her in the stands of the Stade de France after the race.
Raygun apologizes to breakdance community for backlash to her Paris Olympic performance
Rachael Gunn, the Olympic breaker who went viral for her dance performance at the Paris Games last month, has apologized to the breaking community for the backlash she brought upon it.
John Tavares is taking the CRA to court. A ruling against him could change how NHL teams sign players
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec super minister Pierre Fitzgibbon resigns
There has been a major shock in Quebec politics: Pierre Fitzgibbon, the super-minister of the economy, is stepping down.
-
Canadiens' Caufield to now wear No. 13 to honour Gaudreau
The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forward Cole Caufield will wear jersey No. 13 in honour of his friend and fellow hockey player, Johnny Gaudreau, who passed away on Aug. 29.
-
'Explosion' in Dorval leads police to business in flames
A business in Dorval, on Montreal's West Island, was the target of a suspected arson attack.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo saving millions with delayed launch of Trillium Line
OC Transpo is saving millions of dollars due to the delayed launch of the new Trillium Line, as testing continues on the north-south line between Bayview Station and Riverside South. The Transit Service Delivery and Rail Operations budget is forecasting an $18 million surplus in 2024, mainly due to the delayed launch of the Trillium Line.
-
A look at this year's Minto Dream Home as part of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The 2024 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery kicks off on Wednesday, featuring more than $5 million dollars in prizes. The $3.3 million grand prize features the Minto Dream Home, called the Oasis, located in the Manotick neighbourhood of Mahogany.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa City Council returns from summer with update on 'financial challenges'
City councillors in Ottawa will be getting an update on the city's finances today in the first full council meeting in eight weeks.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
-
Northern Ont. suspect, 95, charged with driving scooter while impaired
A 95-year-old suspect from West Nipissing has been charged with impaired driving after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a traffic hazard Aug. 30.
-
Edmunds: The four biggest mistakes people make when buying a new car
Car buyers have more tools than ever to get the right vehicle at the right price. Still, mistakes can happen quite easily.
Kitchener
-
More parents scrambling to sort out child care due to OneList mistake
More families are reporting issues with the registration program for extended before and after school child care in Waterloo Region.
-
Construction contract for Cambridge Recreation Complex awarded to Waterloo company
Cambridge is one step closer to breaking ground on the city’s long-awaited recreation complex.
-
43 reported overdoses, two drug deaths over six-day period in Waterloo Region
Another Community Drug Alert has been issued in Waterloo Region after 43 drug overdoses were reported between Aug. 28 and Sept. 2.
London
-
Local researchers discover tool to detect consciousness in ICU
Researchers at the Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University have found a new tool at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) to detect consciousness in patients that have suffered a severe brain injury.
-
One person dead following serious single vehicle collision
A serious single vehicle collision investigation is underway in Georgian Bluffs.
-
Two vehicle collision in east London sends three to hospital
London Fire Department was on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday night at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Trafalgar Road.
Windsor
-
Cyclist dead after Lakeshore collision
A cyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle on Morris Road in Lakeshore Township.
-
1,100 pills seized at Ambassador Bridge
Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers have seized 1,100 pills of various prescription drugs at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
Chatham-Kent's Pet and Wildlife Rescue (PAWR) Centre had an unusual animal in its care for a part of the Labour Day long weekend.
Barrie
-
Alleged historical sexual assault case in Caledon investigated
Police charged a Caledon, Brampton and Mississauga teacher with an historical sexual assault.
-
Careless driving charges for Barrie motorcyclist
Barrie motorcycle rider and passenger injured in Highway 400 crash Monday.
-
Single-vehicle crash takes senior's life in Georgian Bluffs
A senior died after a single-vehicle collision in Georgian Bluffs.
Winnipeg
-
'What can I do to stay safe?': Woman warns car owners after car gets stolen twice
A woman from St. Paul, Minn., is warning Winnipeg car owners after her vehicle was stolen two times in three weeks.
-
Woman dies after being hit by Winnipeg police vehicle near homeless encampment
A woman has died after being hit by a police vehicle Monday while officers were returning someone to an encampment in Winnipeg.
-
Man wanted after allegedly threatening to kill RCMP officer in video
Manitoba RCMP has arrested one man and is searching for another after video threats to kill an RCMP officer were posted online.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia has highest shoplifting rates in country, according Statistics Canada
Nova Scotia has the highest shoplifting rate among Canada’s provinces, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.
-
Trudeau should step down to prevent Poilievre from winning election: LGBTQ2S+ activists
LGBTQ2S+ activists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pledge to remain the Liberal leader through to the next election, despite dwindling public support, is putting them at risk.
-
Woman arrested in relation to child pornography offences in Moncton, N.B.
A woman has been arrested in connection with child pornography offences in Moncton, N.B.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Edmonton
-
Fire badly damages home near Alberta Avenue
Firefighters were called to a house fire near Alberta Avenue early Wednesday morning.
-
Alberta health minister says hospital transfer plan isn't 'hard and fast'
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says a plan to offload underperforming hospitals from Alberta Health Services to third-party operators is still up for discussion.
-
'He is out to kill': Mother of teen injured in St. Albert drive-by shooting describes incident
The mother of one of three teens injured in a drive-by shooting in St. Albert over the weekend says she's grateful her daughter is alive.
Calgary
-
Calgary moves goalposts for water usage, residents still push past limits
Crews are still working 24 hours a day to repair issues along Calgary's Bearspaw feeder main and, after consistently pushing past the limit on water use for day, officials moved the mark.
-
Flames hosting vigil to mourn Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
The Calgary Flames will be hosting a candlelight vigil on Wednesday to mourn the deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. The event will begin at 8 p.m. and is expected to be 45 minutes, including a 13-minute vigil and speakers from the Flames.
-
Alberta First Nation calls for RCMP officers to resign after fatal shooting of teenage boy
A boy who was killed by RCMP last week has been identified by the Samson Cree Nation as Hoss Lightning-Saddleback.
Regina
-
'Didn't go as planned': Regina concert goers say Sweet Escape Fest marred by lack of security, performers claiming they weren't paid
Those who attended the anticipated Sweet Escape Fest in Regina over Labour Day weekend say the event spiralled into uncertainty on its final night – as security was severely limited and artists took to the stage to say they weren't paid.
-
Sask. paramedic sexually assaulted by patient during ambulance ride
A Saskatchewan man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a paramedic who was called to treat his overdose in the summer of 2021.
-
A cellphone ban and a pronoun law: Sask. kids head back to school
It's the start of another school year for many in Saskatchewan on Tuesday and drivers are being asked to be extra cautious this morning on their commutes.
Saskatoon
-
Province commits to rebuild Saskatoon lodge for out-of-town cancer patients
The province announced plans to rebuild the Saskatoon Cancer Patient Lodge Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon police say a driver who hit two people in an alleyway was released without charge
A driver who police say hit two people in a Pleasant Hill alleyway was released without charges on Monday.
-
A cellphone ban and a pronoun law: Sask. kids head back to school
It's the start of another school year for many in Saskatchewan on Tuesday and drivers are being asked to be extra cautious this morning on their commutes.
Vancouver
-
'He was trying to bite my thumb off:' Vancouver woman says she was attacked in Stanley Park
A Vancouver couple is hoping somebody will recognize the man they say violently attacked them late Sunday afternoon in Stanley Park.
-
Resident questions Burnaby refinery's internal investigation
A Vancouver man is questioning the findings from a Burnaby refinery's investigation, and wondering why a third-party didn't do the probe.
-
BC Ferries announces 28 more sailing cancellations on Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route
BC Ferries has docked the Queen of New Westminster due to an engine issue, resulting in seven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries announces 28 more sailing cancellations on Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route
BC Ferries has docked the Queen of New Westminster due to an engine issue, resulting in seven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Tuesday.
-
Man arrested as police investigate suspicious death in Ahousaht, B.C.
Police say one man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious death over the weekend in a remote community off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
-
Gunshots fired into B.C. home of Punjabi music star AP Dhillon
Police in British Columbia are investigating after gunshots were fired into the home of a rising Punjabi music star early Monday morning.