

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have brought in cadaver dogs as part of their on-scene investigation at a Leaside property linked to accused killer Bruce McArthur.

On Sunday, for the second consecutive day, forensic investigators and several police vehicles were seen at the home, located on Mallory Crescent, near Moore and Bayview avenues.

Cadaver dogs with the Heavy Urban Search and Rescue unit were spotted at the property, which is believed to be connected to McArthur.

McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the presumed deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, who were reported missing from the downtown area last year.

Their bodies have not yet been located but a source previously told CP24 that after searching McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment last week, police found evidence of four homicides.

Police have not said if they believe the two other homicides are in any way connected to Project Houston, a 2012 investigation into the disappearances of three other men who went missing in the Church-Wellesley area between 2010 and 2012.

The Leaside home is reportedly one of five properties police are searching as part of the investigation. All properties are located in the Toronto area, with the exception of one, which is located in the community of Madoc, north of Belleville.

Speaking to CP24, Kevin Lahey, who lives near the Mallory Crescent home, said he saw McArthur come and go from the property hundreds of times over the years.

“He used to come here every single day, especially during the summer. He would pick up stuff and drop stuff off… He would take plants from the garage and put them into his car,” Lahey said.

“I didn’t talk to him at all but he seemed normal. (He) just came and did his thing, picked up stuff and came back and forth very often but that was it.”

Lahey described the investigation as “shocking.”

“I never would have thought anything like this would happen so close to home,” he said. “It’s crazy that they could potentially find something so close to where we live.”

Speaking to CP24 Sunday about concerns over the police service’s handling of the case, Mayor John Tory said there are some “very big questions” that need to be answered.

“I’m certainly one of those who is going to be pressing to make sure those questions can be answered because this is a very traumatic experience for the LGBTQ2S community,” Tory said.

Some members of the community have accused the police of not taking their concerns seriously when they said they feared there was a possible serial killer on the loose.

In December, Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters that there was no evidence to suggest that the men were dead or that cases were linked.

“The reason sometimes statements change from police in the midst of investigations that are still ongoing is because the investigation changes,” Tory said.

“It’s frustrating because some of the questions that have to be asked and answered won’t be able to be answered until after the trial is over, which could be some time from now. But in the meantime I think the police and the community should sit down because they have some relations to continue to renew and rebuild.”