By-election called for two French-language Toronto school board trustee positions

By-election candidate nominations are now open for two voided Toronto school board trustee positions.

Over the weekend, the two school board trustee elections were voided due to candidate ineligibility for the Conseil scolaire Viamonde and the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir in Wards 3 and 4.

While their names still appeared on the ballot Monday, the city told CP24 French language public school voters were instructed not to vote for a school board trustee.

Starting Tuesday, nominations will be accepted for the French language public school trustee in Ward 3 and the French language Catholic school trustee in Ward 4, the City said in a news release.

Nominations can be sent in until 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, and third-party advertisers can register until 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2023.

Those interested in being a candidate must submit a nomination paper with their original signature, have French-language education rights, provide proof their home address is within the school board’s jurisdiction, and pay $100 for a nomination filing fee.

The city reminds candidates they can’t spend or raise money on their campaign until their nomination is filled.

To be a French school board trustee, candidates must have learned French first and still understand the language, have attended a French-language school in the country, or have children who are attending or have attended a French-language school in Canada.

The by-election is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2023.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar