Bus and school cancellations in effect for Thursday as Ontario storm hits

A school bus sits idle after winter conditions suspended the school transportation service in Toronto on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young A school bus sits idle after winter conditions suspended the school transportation service in Toronto on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton