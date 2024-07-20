TORONTO
Toronto

    • Bucks sign former Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr.

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) shoots a 3-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen) Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) shoots a 3-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
    Share
    MILWAUKEE (AP) -

    Gary Trent Jr. has left the Toronto Raptors to join the Milwaukee Bucks’ backcourt.

    The Bucks announced the signing of the 6-foot-5 guard on Saturday.

    Trent averaged 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 71 games with the Raptors last season. He shot 42.6% from the floor and 39.3% from 3-point range.

    In 20 games after the All-Star break, Trent averaged 19.1 points.

    Trent has career averages of 14.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists with the Portland Trail Blazers (2018-21) and Raptors (2021-24). This move reunites Trent with former Trail Blazers teammate Damian Lillard.

    The addition of Trent represents the latest signing for the Bucks, who also added 6-6 forward Taurean Prince and 6-5 guard Delon Wright. Prince spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, while Wright was with the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News