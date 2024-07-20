Bucks sign former Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr.

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Gary Trent Jr. has left the Toronto Raptors to join the Milwaukee Bucks’ backcourt.

The Bucks announced the signing of the 6-foot-5 guard on Saturday.

Trent averaged 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 71 games with the Raptors last season. He shot 42.6% from the floor and 39.3% from 3-point range.

In 20 games after the All-Star break, Trent averaged 19.1 points.

Trent has career averages of 14.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists with the Portland Trail Blazers (2018-21) and Raptors (2021-24). This move reunites Trent with former Trail Blazers teammate Damian Lillard.

The addition of Trent represents the latest signing for the Bucks, who also added 6-6 forward Taurean Prince and 6-5 guard Delon Wright. Prince spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, while Wright was with the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat.