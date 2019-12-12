TORONTO -- A 55-year-old youth hockey coach in Brampton has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and criminal harassment.

Police said they arrested Eduart Pacheco on Dec. 3, 2019, after a “young victim” recently came forward regarding incidents of “inappropriate” text messages, which allegedly began in the spring of 2018.

Pacheco has been charged with sexual assault, sexual Interference, and criminal harassment

The suspect coached youth hockey and also coached youth baseball in Brampton, police said.

Investigators said they believe that there may be additional victims.

Police are asking anyone who has had contact with the suspect, and believe they have been the victim of a criminal offence, to reach out to the special victim’s unit at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3460.