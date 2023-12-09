TORONTO
Toronto

    • Brampton youth arrested in mall assault investigation

    A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

    Peel police have made an arrest in connection with an ongoing investigation into an assault at a mall in Brampton.

    Police say that on Oct. 23 at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 23-year-old woman from Brampton was shopping at a mall in the area of Queen Street and Central Park Drive. She was allegedly approached by the suspect, who accused her of filming him. She then reportedly tried to walk away, and when the suspect approached her again, he slapped her phone out of her hand and assaulted her.

    The victim suffered minor injuries.

    On Friday, investigators located and arrested a 14-year-old youth from Brampton in connection with this incident. He was charged with assault and will appear in court at a later date. Identifying details cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Peel police.

