A Brampton school is on hold and secure and will remain that way for the remainder of the day while officers look into a “potential threat.”

Peel Regional Police say David Suzuki Secondary School on Daviselm Drive, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West, was placed on hold and secure after officers were made aware of a “possible altercation” at the school on Thursday.

Following the incident, police said a student tweeted a “threat” of some sort, which is believed to have been a joke.

The school will remain on hold and secure on Friday while police conduct an investigation.

“As part of the hold and secure protocol, all doors are locked so no one can enter or exit the building,” a statement on David Suzuki Secondary School’s website reads.

“Students and staff are safe and we are continuing our regular school routines inside the school.”

The school added that visitors will not be permitted while the investigation is ongoing.