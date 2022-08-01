Brampton, Ont., park renamed in honour of the abolition of slavery
Brampton’s Dixie 407 Sports Park has a new name, one that honours the abolition of slavery.
Located south of Highway 407 at Dixie Road, the 100-acre green space, which has both minor and major soccer pitches as well as cricket grounds, is now known as Emancipation Park.
The park’s new name sign is set to be unveiled sometime this month.
"We are proud to be hosting the first-ever Emancipation Day in Canada's only Emacipation Park, and just one of a few in North America," Dewitt Lee III, the founder of the organization ‘Emancipation Month’ and one of the main advocates for the park’s re-naming, told CP24 Monday morning.
"This is a very special space of healing. and community, and fellowship."
Lee along with several others is also hosting a soccer tournament Monday at the newly-renamed park.
Back on July 8, Brampton City Council unanimously passed a motion to rename Dixie 407 Sports Park as Emancipation Park.
“As the first Black woman elected to city council in the history of Brampton, I was proud to move the motion to create a recognition of Emancipation in October of 2019. The recent events that have elevated our understanding of anti-Black racism could not have been foreseen when I brought this initiative forward,” Coun. Charmaine Williams said in an Aug. 1 news release.
“However, I am so proud to say that Brampton is home to Emancipation Park. To the best of my knowledge it is the first Emancipation Park anywhere in Canada. I look forward to seeing more initiatives that increase our historical understanding of the roots of anti Black racism as we work to tear down the barriers that hold back human potential.”
Brampton City Council has also proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, and August as Emancipation Month in that city. Several online events will be held throughout the month to celebrate Brampton’s diversity and honour this important observance.
Virtual flag raisings will also be held today for Emancipation Day as well as on August 6 for Jamaican Independence Day, August 22 for Dominican Republic Restoration Day, and August 31 for Trinidad and Tobago Independence Day. All flag raising ceremonies can be viewed online here.
“Around the world, we are witnessing a historic moment in time. People of all backgrounds are coming together to collectively confront systemic anti-Black racism. Here in Brampton, honouring Emancipation Month and naming a City park Emancipation Park is a powerful way for us to acknowledge the past and reiterate that we stand with Brampton’s Black community,” Mayor Patrick Brown said.
In June 2020, city council also approved a Black African and Caribbean Social, Cultural and Economic Empowerment and Anti-Black Racism Unit. Lead by Senior Advisor, Gwyneth Chapman, it aims to develop an action plan to eradicate systemic anti-Black racism in Brampton by uplifting the social, cultural, and economic position of that city’s Black community.
“Honouring Emancipation Month and renaming a part of Brampton Emancipation Park are significant steps forward for Brampton,” Chapman said.
“It is important for people to know the history and understand that we had slavery in Canada. Movements like the park renaming give me great confidence that we will make immense progress in Brampton.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hot weather with 'shots' of cooler temperatures expected for August: Weather Network
Most of Canada is expected to see very warm weather in August, punctuated by periods of cooler-than-normal temperatures, The Weather Network projects.
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
Monkeypox confirmed in person who used Toronto shelter system
One person who recently used Toronto’s shelter system is isolating after testing positive for monkeypox, health officials have confirmed.
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he is 'truly devastated' after having to postpone Monday night's Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Passenger fined US$1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
A passenger travelling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined US$1,874 after a McDonald's breakfast, consisting of two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, was found in their luggage.
Wildfire in B.C. Interior sees massive growth, expanded evacuation orders include mountain resort
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
Global forest area dropped 60 per cent since 1960: study
As deforestation and wildfires driven by a changing climate continue to take their toll on the world's forests, a new study has found that the global forest area per capita has fallen by more than 60 per cent over the past few decades.
Montreal
-
Head of World Health Organization tells Montreal conference progress on HIV at risk
The director-general of the World Health Organization told an international AIDS conference in Montreal today that growing inequality could reverse a decade of progress made in the fight against HIV.
-
Credit card balances due: minimum payment increases starting Monday
A major change in the rules for paying off the minimum payment on a credit card balance goes into effect this Monday.
-
Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 51 fewer hospitalizations
Quebec reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, and hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus dropped by 51.
London
-
London restauranteur completes success story with 'best ribs' win at Ribfest
It’s been a long road to the top for Jorge Gonzalez. The Venezuelan who has lived in Canada for 27 years is the winner of London Ribfest 2022's overall title for ‘best ribs.’
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Huron-Perth
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Huron-Perth, while the warning has ended for Sarnia-Lambton. The London region meanwhile remains under a severe thunderstorm watch.
-
22-year-old Londoner charged with stunt driving in Perth County
OPP have charged a 22-year-old resident from London for allegedly driving 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Perth County over the long weekend.
Kitchener
-
'Possibly a total crop failure': Dry conditions devastating Ontario sweet corn farmers
Dry weather conditions across southern Ontario are wreaking havoc on some farmers’ ability to produce sweet corn this season.
-
Swimmer dies following search of Guelph Lake
A person swimming in Guelph Lake has been pronounced dead following an emergency response.
-
High winds, up to 40 mm of rain possible in Waterloo-Wellington Monday
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
Northern Ontario
-
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
-
Heavy rains spark special weather statement for Sudbury, North Bay, Manitoulin
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for communities in northeastern Ontario on Monday afternoon as heavy rain moves into the area.
-
Hot weather with 'shots' of cooler temperatures expected for August: Weather Network
Most of Canada is expected to see very warm weather in August, punctuated by periods of cooler-than-normal temperatures, The Weather Network projects.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa fire crews rescue window washers trapped 10 floors up
Ottawa firefighters helped rescue workers who were trapped 10 storeys up on a swing stage that had lost power.
-
20 festivals and events to check out in Ottawa in August
The CP Women's Open, Capital Pride, Ottawa Greek Festival and fair season ramping up are just some of the events happening in Ottawa in August.
-
Ottawa residents plead for government to double ODSP
Ottawa resident Scott Ferguson is often forced to make a choice when it comes to affording food, rent and medical care, but he can't cover all the expenses.
Windsor
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor region
While the first two days of the Civic Holiday long weekend boasted sunshine and plenty of heat, people in Windsor will need their umbrellas for the holiday Monday as Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch.
-
Slide attraction catches fire at Canada's Wonderland waterpark
Canada's Wonderland was evacuated late Sunday night after a small structure fire broke out and spread within the water park area.
-
Passenger fined US$1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
A passenger travelling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined US$1,874 after a McDonald's breakfast, consisting of two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, was found in their luggage.
Barrie
-
Slide attraction catches fire at Canada's Wonderland waterpark
Canada's Wonderland was evacuated late Sunday night after a small structure fire broke out and spread within the water park area.
-
Barrie Art Club reflects on humble beginnings of Kempenfest
As thousands descend onto Barrie's waterfront for Kempenfest's 50th anniversary, one of the festival's founders reflects on its past.
-
Emancipation Festival returns to Owen Sound
Over 1000 people made the trip to Owen Sound this weekend for the return of the Emancipation Festival.
Atlantic
-
A specific form of anti-Black racism': Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
-
COVID-19 tests tough to find at HRM libraries, available for pick-up at testing sites
Khalehla Perrault, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness, said in an email that Nova Scotia is moving away from asymptomatic testing and therefore the supply of rapid tests in certain locations may vary.
-
Formal end of slavery in Canada commemorated during ceremony in Halifax
Politicians and dignitaries gathered in Halifax today to commemorate Emancipation Day, the anniversary of the British Parliament's decision to abolish slavery across its empire in 1834.
Calgary
-
Alerts issued for severe storm possibly producing a tornado in Clearwater County
Officials are warning residents and visitors in Clearwater County of a severe thunderstorm that could be producing a tornado in west central Alberta.
-
Dr. Deena Hinshaw received almost $228,000 in cash benefits in 2021
Alberta's chief medical officer of health received almost $228,000 in cash and benefits during the 2021 calendar year.
-
NDP to march in Calgary Pride Parade Sept. 4
The Alberta NDP announced Monday that it has been granted approval to march in the Sept. 4 Calgary Pride Parade.
Winnipeg
-
16-year-old arrested after fight at The Forks
Winnipeg Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on weapons charges after they received reports of "numerous people" involved in a fight at the Forks Saturday night.
-
'It's really a shame': Canada Post shuts down Winnipegosis branch
A Winnipegosis man living with cerebral palsy is angry with Canada Post for abruptly shutting down his local post office, taking away his independence in the process.
-
Four injured in shooting near graveyard: RCMP
Four men from Bunibonibee Cree Nation are recovering in hospital for gunshot wounds, after an incident Sunday night.
Vancouver
-
At $1,200 this Vancouver den is unaffordable to someone working full-time at minimum wage
At $1,200 a month, a downtown Vancouver den being advertised on Craigslist would cost someone working full-time at minimum wage roughly half of their monthly earnings.
-
Wildfire in B.C. Interior sees massive growth, expanded evacuation orders include mountain resort
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
-
$17.8M Vancouver listing includes plans and permits, encourages buyer to tear down existing home
For $17.8 million, the future buyer of a lot in one of Vancouver's priciest neighbourhoods would get property, plans and permits, but would have to cover the costs of tearing down the existing home.
Edmonton
-
Tornado touchdown near Coronation, Alta., confirmed by Environment Canada
Meteorologists confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday evening near a town in east central Alberta.
-
Shooting in Lewis Estates leaves one man injured
Police responded to a shooting in a Lewis Estates apartment complex parking lot Sunday evening.
-
Alerts issued for severe storm possibly producing a tornado in Clearwater County
Officials are warning residents and visitors in Clearwater County of a severe thunderstorm that could be producing a tornado in west central Alberta.