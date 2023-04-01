Brampton, Ont. man charged with sexually assaulting, harassing female paramedics in Peel Region

A Brampton, Ont. man is under arrest after what is being described as a “troubling series of events” that saw female paramedics in Peel Region allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed.

Between April 2022 and February 2023, Peel Regional Police said, the suspect’s “increased fixation with female first responders” escalated.

During that time, investigators allege, the suspect touched the paramedics without their consent and made “offensive sexual comments” while they were providing him with medical care.

As a result of their investigation, 34-year-old Konstantin Golov has been charged with two counts each of sexual assault and mischief and one count each of criminal harassment and utter threat.

Deputy Chief Marc Andrews addressed the arrest in a news release issued Saturday and said the suspect’s alleged behavior has caused “great concern for the members of Peel Paramedic Services and all of us at Peel Regional Police.”

“Those providing critical care to our community should feel safe at all times. This most recent arrest will help assure our first responder partners, and our community, that activities and behaviour such as this will not be tolerated," he said.

Police believe there may be additional victims, not all of whom may be female paramedics.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133. or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.