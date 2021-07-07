TORONTO -- Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is calling on the province to enter the third step in its reopening plan ahead of schedule, even as the top public health official for Peel Region expresses concerns about moving up the timeline in the face of the more infectious Delta variant.

Ontario is supposed to remain in Step 2 for at least another 14 days, meaning that a wide swath of indoor venues and businesses, such as gyms and movie theatres, will have to remain close until at least July 20.

Brown, however, told reporters during a briefing on Wednesday that he believes it is “time we show the public some more goodwill” amid rapidly improving public health indicators and rising vaccination rates.

Brown said that he believes there is support among GTHA mayors for entering Step 3 a week ahead of schedule, though he said that he would even be comfortable if it began sooner than that given the data.

“If you look at the targets for stage three, we have exceeded all those vaccination thresholds and I really want to get our economy going,” Brown said. “It pains me to think that we still have sectors that are not allowed to be open. It pains me to know that in the middle of a heat wave we've got indoor recreation facilities that our kids can't use and we've got indoor pools that kids can't use. I want to get kids sports back on, I want to see indoor dining opened up and I want to see our economy opened up again now that the sacrifices we have made have paid dividends in terms of health outcomes.”

ntario’s daily case counts have plunged in recent months and are now consistently among the lowest the province has reported since last September.

The pressure on Ontario’s healthcare system has also lessened and on Wednesday Brown said that there is now only three COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at Brampton Civic, which had been one of Ontario’s hardest hit hospitals.

At the same time there are concerns about the Delta variant, which has already prompted officials in a number of other countries, including Israel and the United Kingdom, to re-impose some public health restrictions.

Ontario’s science table estimates that the Delta variant currently accounts for about 78 per cent of all new cases in the province.

“We do know that the thresholds for vaccination that were identified previously were in the face of the Alpha variant; not the Delta variant and we do have obviously a recognition that each day, in the province we are vaccinating upwards of 200,000 to 250,000 people so every day that we advance reopening we're essentially leaving 250,000 doses of coverage on the table,” Peel’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh warned during Wednesday’s briefing. “We do also recognize that it has been a long lockdown and that there have been many sacrifices but we also know, and most importantly for us in public health, is that we want this reopening to be the last reopening and the best way to do that is to make sure that we are getting to as high, broad second dose coverage as possible.”

The Ford government has previously moved up the start of both Step 1 and Step 2 by a few days but Ontario’s new Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Kieran Moore has said that he wants to wait the full 21-day interval before moving to Step 3 given concerns about the Delta variant.