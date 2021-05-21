TORONTO -- A 23-year-old man is dead after he was struck by an SUV while crossing a street in an industrial part of Mississauga on Thursday night.

Peel Regional Police say the man was crossing Derry Road, east of Bramalea Road, just before 11:15 p.m. on Thursday when he was struck by an SUV.

Paramedics said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Insp. Wendy Sims said the victim worked in the area where he was struck and was not crossing at an intersection.

“It is an industrial area and the unfortunate part is that it's not very well lit at this time of the night and our victim was crossing - not at the intersection - but was actually crossing in between Bramalea road and Torbram,” she said.

Police declined to identify the man but said he was from Brampton

The driver remained at the scene and Sims said they would not be charged.