TORONTO -- Police say dozens of additional voyeurism charges have been laid against a 31-year-old Brampton man who is accused of filming unsuspecting women while they used washrooms at businesses in Peel Region and Toronto.

In August 2020, Peel Regional Police laid four charges, including sexual assault, against a suspect who they allege went to numerous women’s washrooms at businesses in Brampton and Toronto, concealed himself in a bathroom stall, and took videos of unsuspecting victims by placing his cellphone under the partition. At the time, police also accused the suspect of attending stores and public places where he allegedly pointed his cellphone camera to capture video under a skirt.

“Further investigation has led investigators to discover that a total of 36 women were victimized. Fortunately, no physical injuries were sustained by any of the victims,” Peel police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Police say Andre Lawrence now faces three dozen voyeurism charges in connection with the investigation.

“Investigators believe there may still be additional victims, and are urging them to contact investigators from the 22 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau,” Peel police added.