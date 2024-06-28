Canada Day weather forecast in Toronto

TORONTO
Toronto

    A volunteer waves Canadian flags while handing them out to people during Canada Day festivities on Monday, July 1, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A volunteer waves Canadian flags while handing them out to people during Canada Day festivities on Monday, July 1, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Canada Day in Toronto will be filled with sunshine and a high of 24 C before the summer humidity makes a comeback late next week.

    “Full sunshine and seasonable for Canada Day and the start of the shortened work week,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Friday.

    Toronto saw a cool Friday morning ahead of the long weekend, but the temperature is expected to reach a high of 23 C later this afternoon amid increasing cloud cover.

    Saturday will bring a chance of morning showers and storms with a high of 24 C, feeling like 30 with the humidity. Sunday will be slightly milder, with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 22 C.

    After Canada Day, Toronto is expected to see a high of 24 C on Tuesday before things really heat up on Wednesday, when the high is set to reach 29 C, feeling like 35 with the humidity.

    Thursday will see a high of 28 C, but will feel like 34.

