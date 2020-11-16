TORONTO -- A COVID-19 testing centre in Brampton, Ont. has temporarily closed after it was damaged during Sunday’s severe wind storm.

In a statement issued Monday morning, William Osler Health System’s said that its COVID-19 testing centre at South Fletcher’s Sportsplex has temporarily closed for repairs after the outdoor facility sustained damage in the storm.

All appointments scheduled for Monday at the centre have been cancelled.

“The health and safety of our patients is our number one priority and we continually strive to ensure we are able to provide timely, quality care to all patients who require our services,” the health network said in a statement posted to their website. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure has caused. We appreciate your patience as we work toward resuming normal operations as quickly as possible.”

While the testing centre hopes to reopen on Tuesday, officials say it could take at least two days to complete the repairs. The next available appointments at the centre are being scheduled for Wednesday.

Officials say that patients whose tests have been cancelled can book another appointment starting Nov. 18 or try to book an appointment at an alternative testing location.

Sunday’s storm left thousands of people without power and resulted in downed hydro wires and trees. At the height of the storm, winds gusted around 100 kilometres an hour.