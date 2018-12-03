

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A newly-elected Brampton councillor is making pot her first order of business.

Charmaine Williams, who represents Ward 7 and 8, wants the city to ban retail cannabis sales, claiming the majority of her constituents are on her side.

Williams says she has polled residents in both wards and met with members of the community on the topic.

Over the weekend, she knocked on doors, offering to place signs supporting her cause on lawns.

The bright yellow and black signs show a marijuana plant leaf with the words “Not In Our Neighbourhood” – the title of her campaign effort.

Though the Ontario government has pledged $40 million to help municipalities deal with cannabis legalization over two years, Williams said her constituents are concerned about safety.

“They’re just worried about the proximity to the schools. With the province saying 150 metres, that makes them very concerned,” Williams said.

According to the Cannabis Licence Act, municipalities can opt out of having storefront cannabis stores if they choose, but the one-time decision must be made before Jan. 22, 2019.

Private retail stores are due to launch by April 1, 2019.

As part of the regulations, stores cannot allow anyone under the age of 19 inside, they must be stand-alone establishments and they must have a minimum distance of 150 metres away from schools.

The City of Brampton collected input from residents back in October on whether to allow the retail stores. The results will be included in a city staff report, which is slated to be up for consideration sometime this week.

“The LCBO kind-of store is okay for this, to me, but not anywhere easily available to the kids, nearby their school or something like that,” one resident told CTV News Toronto.

“I don’t like it,” said another. “It brings in a lot of people for drugs.”

Brampton isn’t the only city looking to opt out.

Richmond Hill and Markham have both made it clear they are not interested in being a part of the process.

Richmond Hill Mayor Dave Barrow told CTV News Toronto in August that he was presented with a petition of more than 1,000 signatures from residents asking him to not allow retail pot shops.

In Markham, council passed a motion rejecting the retail outlets.