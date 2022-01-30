A week after a deadly townhouse fire claimed the lives of three young brothers in Brampton, a grieving community is rallying together to support the family and their neighbours who have also been displaced by the blaze.

Donations are being collected at the New Apostolic Church just steps away from the townhouse complex where the deadly fire occurred near Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard on Jan. 20.

"This hits all of us, these are our families - to know how desperately they are affected I wanted to play a small part," neighbour Deanna McAffee, who donated grocery gift cards, told CTV News Toronto.

The boys, identified as 15-year-old Coen, 12-year-old Riley and nine-year-old Alex Bagan Overholt, died in hospital after being pulled from their burning home.

The family said the boys' mother, Heather Bagan, was not at the home at the time of the fire as she went to drop off her youngest child at his daycare. When she returned, the residence was already engulfed in flames.

"It was very tragic and very devastating," McAffee said. "You're not alone, you are cared for and you are loved and anyway we can support, we will try our best."

Three other families have been displaced by the fire.

Along with gift cards, household items are also being collected.

"We wanted to create space where people can donate and contribute to a tragedy that is going to last for months," organizer Lisa Latorcai, who added that one family will not be able to return to their home for eight months, said.

"The feedback that we received is that they need gift cards or some kind of cash flow to be able to live on a day-to-day basis."

The Office of the Fire Marshal continues to investigate the cause and origin. It's still unknown if the home had working smoking alarms.

The fire is among a string of 9 blazes in Ontario this month that has claimed the lives of 17 people according to the Office of the Fire Marshal.

"Dozens more have been rescued [and] we've had so many close calls that number could be incredibly higher," Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg said.

The toll of fatal fires this month prompted Pegg to post a candid and blunt video message on social media stating that some people "are not getting the message" and pleaded with residents to do more to prevent fires in their homes.

“I'm broken and I'm hurting over it myself. I want to get the message out as strongly and as clearly as I can that one little device and along with a family escape plan will save your life," Pegg told CTV Toronto.

In the message, Pegg urged residents to make sure their smoke alarms are working and to practice family escape plans.

Most of the fatal fires that have occurred this month are still under investigation.

"For whatever reason, [..] we don't find working smoke alarms. If you look at the data where there are working smoke alarms, people lose everything and it's devastating, but they are all outside on the front lawn," Pegg said.

FUNERAL PLANNED FOR SUNDAY

The family of the three Brampton boys issued a new statement on Wednesday that said while the services for the three boys will be private, a drive-past event will be held for community members to pay their respects to the three brothers and support the family.

The drive-past event will take place at the Brampton Funeral Home at 10061 Chinguacousy Road in Brampton on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They are reminding those planning to visit to remain in their vehicles and follow a designated path.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking visitors to make a donation in the boys’ names to Autism Ontario.

Files from CTV Toronto's Miriam Katawazi