Brampton boxing gym owner accused of sexually assaulting multiple youths over 20-year span

    A Brampton boxing gym owner is facing more than four dozen charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted multiple youths over the course of two decades.

    Peel Regional Police said 68-year-old Ajaz Khan, of Wasaga Beach, allegedly committed the sexual assaults while operating his gym called “King of the Ring” for over 20 years.

    As a result of the investigation, police executed a search warrant last week in Wasaga Beach and Brampton, leading to his arrest.

    Khan has been charged with 52 criminal offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, corrupting a minor, and making child pornography.

    Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

    Anyone who has been victimized or anyone with further information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

