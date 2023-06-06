Brad Bradford and wife welcome 2nd daughter during mayoral race
Brad Bradford and his wife Kathryn have welcomed their second daughter.
Bronwyn Bradford was born at 3:33 p.m. at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, the mayoral candidate announced on Twitter Monday.
“Started the day as a family of three, and now we are four,” Bradford said in his tweet.
Bradford says both Kathyrn and Bronwyn are healthy. His other daughter, Briar, is “excited to meet her new sister,” he added.
