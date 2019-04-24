

CTV News Toronto





The town of Bracebridge has declared a state of emergency as the area continues to grapple with widespread flooding.

Water levels in the Muskoka River have been rising steadily over the past few days and peaked over the weekend. Localized flooding has washed out a number of roads in low lying areas.

The town activated its emergency plan on Wednesday morning on the advice of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

“We’re seeing (water) levels that are close to the (floods in) 2013 or exceeding it, which was a pretty big moment for us and caused a lot of trouble for a lot people,” Mayor Graydon Smith told CP24 via phone. “We’re concerned it could get a little bit worse from here and are taking appropriate measures.”

Smith said the town so far has been spared “for the most part,” but some rural areas have been hit hard.

He said resources have been made available to ensure residents’ safety and help those directly impacted.

“Part of the reason we declare a state of emergency is so that people know that this is a serious situation and that they take appropriate measures,” Graydon said. “Also, I think it allows us an opportunity when this is all said and done to be talking with the province about whether there’s any restorative funding for either individual or municipal infrastructure that may get damaged.”

More rain is in the forecast for Bracebridge and much of cottage country, which is likely to exacerbate the flooding.

The town expects water levels to continue to rise at the north and south branch of the Muskoka River, the Black River and Lake Muskoka. Huntsville, Ramara Township, Muskoka and Simcoe County have also been trying to keep floodwaters at bay.

Residents are being advised to take measures to mitigate the effects of flooding on their property and monitor regular updates being provided by the town.

Drivers should heed road closure signs, the town said, as a number of major roadways have been closed due to floodwaters.

Town officials say they are monitoring the situation closely.

“Their (residents) personal safety is paramount… All people need to do is call,” Graydon said.