TORONTO -- A boy has been arrested and charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a fellow student at a private school in Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood.

According to Toronto police, the alleged incident took place at Alive Montessori and Private School on Wembley Road on Nov. 4.

Police said they are unsure if the alleged incident happened during school hours and could not confirm where on school property it took place.

The suspect was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Both parties are minors and therefore cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The suspect was released from custody on an undertaking, according to police, and he is scheduled to appear at Toronto Youth Court again on Jan. 7.