Toronto police say a three-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday morning has been found safe.

The child and his mother, who were last seen on a bus headed to Toronto from Sudbury, were found safe sometime before 8 a.m.

The pair was found at a condo building near Fort York Boulevard and Lake Shore Avenue West.

According to police, the incident appears to be a misunderstanding. Charges are not expected to be laid.

The investigation is ongoing.

The alert was first requested by Sudbury police officers who believed the toddler had been abducted by the 25-year-old woman.

The Amber Alert was issued on mobile devices and televisions in parts of the province. In a tweet, police reminded residents that tying up 911 lines with complaints about the alert could hinder response to an actual emergency.

"Once again our communications centre has been receiving calls from citizens using it as a platform to complain about being awaken by the Amber Alert," the tweet read. "Please help us to keep our phone lines free for real emergencies."

In Sudbury, Insp. John Valtonen said locating a missing child is more important than the sound of an alarm in the morning.

"To put it bluntly, the discomfort or the inconvenience that an Amber Alert would have for an individual certainly does not trump the safety of a child, full stop," he said.