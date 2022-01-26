A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Peel police officers were called to a residential building on Roche Court in the Erin Mills Parkway and Fowler Drive just after 6:30 p.m. for a wellness check.

When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Mohamed Ahmed with a stab wound. He was taken to a trauma centre, where he died of injuries.

Police announced Wednesday that they arrested a 17-year-old boy and charged him with first-degree murder. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The boy is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Police said Ahmed was an innocent victim, calling the stabbing an ‘unprovoked attack.’

“This was a random act of violence which has resulted in the tragic loss of one of our community,” Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in a news release issued Wednesday evening.

“Our service offers sincere condolences to Mohamed Ahmed’s family and loved ones and will continue to do everything we can to support them and our community as they grieve.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, including surveillance footage or dashcam footage, to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).