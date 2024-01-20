Body pulled from Lake Ontario after collision sends vehicle into Toronto's Keating Channel

A body has been recovered from Lake Ontario after a collision sent a vehicle into Toronto's Keating Channel on Saturday morning.

Police say a vehicle and its driver entered the waters following a 2-car collision around 8:45 a.m. at Keating Channel, a 1,000-foot waterway in the Lakeshore Boulevard and Cherry Street area. The other driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officials confirmed at least one occupant was inside when the vehicle became submerged under three inches of ice.

Crews entered the water in an effort to rescue the occupant. About an hour later, they confirmed that the rescue effort was being treated as a recovery.

Police said the vehicle was recovered from the waters at 12:25 p.m., followed by the body of the occupant about 50 minutes later.

According to police, paramedics performed lifesaving measures to the occupant before they were transported to hospital.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Lake Shore/Cherry St

- Collision with another vehicle resulted in one vehicle entering the water

- One involved driver has been taken to hospital

- The vehicle that entered the water has been extricated, there was no one located in the submerged vehicle

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 20, 2024

Members of the public are being asked to stay clear of the area while the investigation continues.

Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street remain closed for emergency vehicles.

Fire crews remove a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario Saturday morning and was submerged under ice in a recovery effort. There has been no update on the condition of an occupant who was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision. (Kenneth Enlow/CP24)