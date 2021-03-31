TORONTO -- A body has been discovered in water at a Scarborough park on Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police responded to reports of a body seen in water at Farlinger Ravine Park.

Taylor Massey Creek runs through the park.

The marine unit has since recovered the body, police said.

The body has not been identified.

Police are on scene investigating.

This is a developing news story.More to come.