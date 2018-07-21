

Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Marcus Stroman pitched seven solid innings and the Toronto Blue Jays scored three unearned runs to beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 on Saturday in the second game of a series between the AL East's worst teams.

Stroman (3-7) allowed one run while scattering five hits over a 107-pitch performance. Three of those hits came in the first inning and included an RBI single from Adam Jones that gave Baltimore (28-71) its only run.

Stroman, coming off his seventh loss of the season at Boston before the all-star break, struck out seven, hit a batter and issued two walks.

Randal Grichuk and Luke Maile drove in runs for the Blue Jays (45-52) and Teoscar Hernandez scored on a balk.

Ryan Tepera pitched the ninth for the save, getting some help from Grichuk on a nice defensive catch in deep centre field on the first out.

Alex Cobb (2-13) allowed four runs - only one of them earned - and four hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked three batters.

Toronto scored three unearned runs to take the lead in the fourth inning, which began with an error to Tim Beckham. The Orioles shortstop flubbed a catch on a force out at second base for his fourth error in six games.

Grichuk followed with a game-tying double and Yangervis Solarte scored on a double play with the bases loaded. Maile added to the barrage with a single to plate Grichuk for a 3-1 lead.

Hernandez tacked on another run when he scored on a balk from Cobb in the fifth.

Jones, who also doubled in the fourth inning, was 2 for 4 at the plate just hours after he and some teammates were stuck in an elevator at their hotel. The incident, which Jones shared on his Instagram account over a series of videos, happened after Friday night's Blue Jays win in extra innings and lasted about 30 minutes. They were rescued by Toronto firefighters.

Toronto and Baltimore are fourth and fifth respectively in the AL East this year, a stark contrast from two seasons ago when the Blue Jays edged the Orioles in a thrilling wild-card game at Rogers Centre en route to Toronto's second straight ALCS appearance.

NOTES: Attendance was 35,912. ... Toronto won the opener 8-7 in 10 innings Friday. ... The Blue Jays close out the three-game series Sunday afternoon. Left-hander J.A. Happ will start for Toronto. The Orioles counter with right-hander Andrew Cashner.