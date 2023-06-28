Blue Jays score five runs in first inning and roll to 6-1 victory over Giants

George Springer had three hits and starter Trevor Richards threw three strong innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays scored five runs in the first inning against Giants starter Logan Webb, who lasted five frames.

Toronto improved to 3-2 on its nine-game homestand and ended San Francisco's 10-game road winning streak.

It was the Giants' third loss in 16 games overall. Toronto outhit San Francisco 12-6.

Richards struck out five and allowed one hit and one walk. The Blue Jays used a so-called bullpen game to fill the rotation void caused by Alek Manoah's demotion earlier this month.

Bowden Francis (1-0) worked four effective innings for the Blue Jays (44-37). Trent Thornton and Yimi Garcia threw an inning apiece.

The Toronto offence that was hushed in Tuesday's shutout loss came out firing in the rematch. Five different players drove in runs in the first inning as all nine batters in the order came to the plate against Webb (7-7).

Bo Bichette extended his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI single. Brandon Belt, Daulton Varsho and Whit Merrifield had RBI doubles and Danny Jansen drove in a run with a single.

Austin Slater put the Giants (45-35) on the board in the fifth inning with a solo shot. It was his second homer of the year.

The Blue Jays tacked on an insurance run in the seventh against former Toronto pitcher Ross Stripling. Springer drove in Cavan Biggio, who reached on a double.

The retractable roof was closed at Rogers Centre as wildfire smoke continued to linger in the Ontario capital.

An announced crowd of 36,685 watched a game that took two hours 11 minutes to play.

CONFORTO INJURY

Giants right-fielder Michael Conforto left the game early due to left hamstring tightness. He was replaced in the second inning by Slater, who batted sixth in the order.

RICHARDS MILESTONE

Richards recorded his 500th career strikeout when he fanned Patrick Bailey in the first inning. The right-hander trimmed his earned-run average to 3.26 from 3.53.

COMING UP

Toronto right-hander Chris Bassitt (7-5, 4.32 ERA) was scheduled to start in the finale of the three-game series on Thursday night. The Giants listed their starter as TBA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.