TORONTO
Toronto

    • Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah bumped from spring start due to right shoulder soreness

    Share

    The Toronto Blue Jays say right-hander Alek Manoah has been bumped from his next scheduled pre-season start due to right shoulder soreness.

    Sebastian Espino will start Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox instead of Manoah, who allowed four earned runs over 1 2/3 innings in his first start of the spring last Tuesday.

    A team spokesman says an MRI exam did not reveal any structural concerns.

    Manoah was an American League Cy Young Award finalist in 2022 but struggled to a 3-9 mark and 5.87 earned-run average last season.

    If healthy, the six-foot-six 285-pound right-hander will be in the mix for the fifth spot in Toronto's starting rotation this season.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News