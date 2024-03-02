Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah bumped from spring start due to right shoulder soreness

The Toronto Blue Jays say right-hander Alek Manoah has been bumped from his next scheduled pre-season start due to right shoulder soreness.

Sebastian Espino will start Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox instead of Manoah, who allowed four earned runs over 1 2/3 innings in his first start of the spring last Tuesday.

A team spokesman says an MRI exam did not reveal any structural concerns.

Manoah was an American League Cy Young Award finalist in 2022 but struggled to a 3-9 mark and 5.87 earned-run average last season.

If healthy, the six-foot-six 285-pound right-hander will be in the mix for the fifth spot in Toronto's starting rotation this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.