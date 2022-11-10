Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk wins Silver Slugger for first time

Alejandro Kirk is a Silver Slugger for the first time of his career.

The Toronto Blue Jays catcher won the award on Thursday night, capping off a career-best season.

The Silver Slugger is the top offensive award in Major League Baseball, with the season's best players at each position selected in a vote by coaches and managers in their respective leagues.

Kirk had a .285 batting average with 14 home runs, 59 runs, and 63 runs batted in.

The 24-year-old Kirk also made his first all-star appearance this season.

Toronto had six players nominated for the award, but only Kirk won.