Blue Jays blow six-run lead in loss to Reds after Votto announces retirement
On a night Joey Votto ended his comeback bid to play for the Blue Jays, Toronto blew a six-run lead in an 11-7 loss Wednesday to his former team, the Cincinnati Reds.
Highlighted by a five-run fifth and three-run sixth, the Reds (62-65) scored 11 straight runs after George Springer, Spencer Horwitz and Ernie Clement homered to put Toronto (59-68) ahead 6-0.
Moments before the first pitch of the Blue Jays' series finale against the team Votto spent his 17-year career with, the Toronto native announced his retirement on social media.
"That's it, I'm done. I'm officially retired from baseball," he said.
"Toronto + Canada, I wanted to play in front of you. Sigh, I tried with all my heart to play for my people. I’m just not good anymore. Thank you for all the support during my attempt."
The 40-year-old Votto signed with his hometown Blue Jays in spring training but suffered an ankle injury.
He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo a few weeks ago amid speculation he would make his Toronto debut against the Reds this week. But he never got on track with the Bisons, hitting .143 in 15 games.
Votto won National League MVP honours in 2010. The six-time all-star finished his career with a .294 average, 2,135 hits, 356 home runs and 1,144 runs batted in.
As the buzz of Votto's announcement began circulating among the 27,057 fans at Rogers Centre, Springer slammed his 60th career leadoff homer. Horwitz followed with a two-run shot three batters later.
Springer hit two homers on Tuesday, and Horwitz checked in with one. The Blue Jays have hit at least one homer in 10 straight games, their longest streak since 12 in a row in 2021 (Aug. 28 to Sept. 9).
Ernie Clement provided a six-run cushion in the third inning with a three-run blast. But Spencer Steer put the Reds on the board with a two-run shot in the fourth off Yariel Rodriguez.
Jonathan India's run-scoring single in the fifth knocked Rodriguez out of the game. He went 4 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
Cincinnati starter Nick Martinez also went 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs.
Former Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal worked a walk from reliever Erik Swanson with the bases loaded in the fifth for the go-ahead run.
Noelvi Marte and India hit back-to-back solo homers in the sixth and Elly De La Cruz added another in the eighth.
Leo Jimenez smacked a run-scoring double in the ninth.
Toronto reliever Brendon Little (1-2) was on the hook for the loss with Reds reliever Emilio Pagan (3-3) registering the win.
VARSHO'S STREAK
Daulton Varsho extended his on-base streak to 19 games with his one-out single to centre field in the third inning. It's the longest current streak in the American League.
ON DECK
The Blue Jays open a four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Neither team has named a starter.
Toronto could use reliever Ryan Yarbrough (4-2), who has starting experience.
Chris Bassitt was supposed to get the nod, but Schneider pushed his rotation back a day to accommodate a doubleheader in Boston on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.
