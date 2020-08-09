TORONTO -- The Columbus Blue Jackets are going back to Joonas Korpisalo in net against the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 5 of their qualifying series Sunday.

The Maple Leafs forced a deciding fifth game in the series with a 4-3 comeback win in overtime on Friday, with Elvis Merzlikins in net for Columbus. Merzlikins allowed three goals in the final 3:57 as Toronto tied the game.

Korpisalo started the first three games of the best-of-five, but was pulled for Merzlikins midway through the second period of Game 3 after allowing three goals on 15 shots. Columbus rallied from a three-goal deficit to win that game in overtime.

Korpisalo shut out the Maple Leafs in Game 1, and allowed two goals in Columbus's Game 2 loss.

The winner of Sunday's game will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2020.