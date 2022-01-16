Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning Monday morning due to gusty winds and near-zero visibility amid blowing snow as parts of Ontario expect up to 60 centimetres.

The blizzard warning follows the weather agency's winter storm warnings issued on Sunday morning for most of southern Ontario, ahead of a low pressure system that will "significantly impact the Monday morning commute."

The snow is forecast to start falling late Sunday night and continue through Monday. Peak snowfall rates of two to five centimetres per hour are possible Monday morning, Environment Canada says.

Regions like Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Grimsby, Kingston, Ottawa, Peterborough, Brockville, Tweed, and Cornwall are expected to receive between 25 and 60 centimetres of snow.

In Toronto, snowfall accumulations of 30 to 60 centimetres of snow is expected.

The weather agency said the blizzard conditions may continue from Monday morning through to the evening in parts of the Greater Toronto Area, including the City of Toronto, but the worst conditions are expected between now until 11 a.m.

Toronto is facing a serious weather event. Toronto Police & other first responders are doing their best to keep our city safe. You can help by staying off the roads unless absolutely necessary & only using 911 in an emergency, an imminent threat to life/property. — Chief James Ramer, January 17, 2022

The agency warns that travel is expected to be extremely hazardous due to widespread poor visibility and that it’s expected to be very difficult or impossible due to near-zero visibility.

“If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave. The vehicle offers a form of protection from the cold. A single person walking through the snow is harder to find than a stranded car or truck,” the agency said.

“If you do travel and become lost, remain where you are until the blizzard has passed. Protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle.”

Pickering, Oshawa, Durham Region, Hamilton, Uxbridge, Beaverton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham should expect similar snowfall amounts.

Meanwhile, Barrie, Orangeville, Kitchener, and Guelph are expected to receive less snow, with five to 15 centimetres forecast.

Drivers are being warned that rapidly accumulating snow during the peak of the storm will make travel difficult.

"Local blowing snow is also possible Monday afternoon and evening with gusty northerly to northwesterly winds," Environment Canada said.

A snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Heavy snow begins overnight, at this point 15-20 cm expected. The further west this storm tracks, the more snow we will see in the GTA. — Michelle Jobin, January 16, 2022

Monday is the first day Ontario students are slated to return to in-person learning across Ontario.

However, due to the weather, many schools across the province will not reopen for in-class learning. CTVNewsToronto.ca has a full list of the closures.

The snow is expected to stop by Monday night ahead of a return to sunny conditions on Tuesday.

An extreme cold weather alert has been activated in Toronto on Monday and warming centres, which were already open as a result of a previous alert, will remain open until further notice.