Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning Monday due to near-zero visibility amid blowing snow and gusty winds as parts of Ontario, including the Greater Toronto area, can expect up to 60 centimetres.

As a result, Toronto Police Services (TPS) announced the closures of the Don Valley Parkway and The Gardiner Expressway Monday morning.

“Due to extreme weather and for the safety of drivers, the Toronto police is temporarily closing the DVP and Gardiner,” the agency wrote in a statement on their Twitter account.

Environment Canada is also advising to avoid travel where possible.

“If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave. The vehicle offers a form of protection from the cold. A single person walking through the snow is harder to find than a stranded car or truck,” the agency said.

“If you do travel and become lost, remain where you are until the blizzard has passed. Protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle.”

Toronto Paramedic Services posted on Twitter Monday morning, warning residents that weather is currently causing them to experience delays on the road.

Extreme weather is causing delays on our roads.

Pls remember 9-1-1 is for emergencies that pose an immediate threat to life or require rapid intervention.



Thanks to @TorontoMedics, @TorontoPolice & @Toronto_Fire staff working through today's challenges. Stay safe, Toronto! — Toronto Paramedic Services (@TorontoMedics) January 17, 2022

In Toronto, snowfall accumulations of 30 to 60 centimetres of snow are expected.

Due to the hazardous conditions, GO transit has announced a number of weather-related delays and cancellations. For a full list, click here. The Toronto Transit Committee (TTC) is also reporting a number of delays and cancellations due to weather-induced mechanical issues. A full list of TTC service alerts can be viewed here.

All vaccination clinics in Toronto, Durham, Peel and York have also been closed due to the hazardous travel conditions.

In addition, Canada Post has announced a halt to their services, adding that daily service and delivery will resume once conditions are safe enough to do so.

Monday is the first day Ontario students are slated to return to in-person learning across Ontario.

However, due to the weather, many schools across the province will not reopen for in-class learning. CTVNewsToronto.ca has a full list of school closures.

The weather agency said the blizzard conditions may continue into Monday evening in parts of the Greater Toronto Area, including the City of Toronto.

Pickering, Oshawa, Durham Region, Hamilton, Uxbridge, Beaverton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham should expect similar snowfall amounts.

Toronto, we are now under a Blizzard Warning as per @ECCCWeatherON pic.twitter.com/FWffMyyuSv — Michelle Jobin (@michellejobin) January 17, 2022

The snow is expected to stop by Monday night ahead of a return to sunny conditions on Tuesday.

An extreme cold weather alert has been activated in Toronto on Monday and warming centres, which were already open as a result of a previous alert, will remain open until further notice.

CAA SOUTH CENTRAL ONTARIO RECEIVING 500 CALLS PER HOUR

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) says that its South Central Ontario division is receiving approximately 500 calls per hour related to drivers caught up in the snow.

In an email, a spokesperson for CAA said that this weekend’s cold snap, mixed with today’s snowfall, has increased wait times for service “significantly.”

“We are asking members who are at home safe to call us after the storm passes. Our focus is to respond to high priority calls first including those stranded on roads and highways or safety related,” CAA Spokesperson Nadia Matos said.

At home service is currently suspended due to the high volume of calls. Instead, CAA members can seek out their own service and seek reimbursement after the fact.

If you do travel today and your vehicle breaks down on a highway or major roadway, pull off the road, make yourself and your vehicle visible, and note your vehicle's location.