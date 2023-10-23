TORONTO
Toronto

    • Blink-182 coming back to Toronto with Alexisonfire

    Toronto millennials looking to live out the glory days of a mid-2000s “Warped Tour” can look forward to Blink-182’s concert next summer.

    Riding on the coattails of their recent reunion tour, Blink-182 will be touring one more time, making a stop again in Toronto – this time at the much larger, Rogers Centre. Mark Hoppus, Tom Delonge and Travis Barker last played in the city this past May at the Scotiabank Arena.

    The pop-punk trio will be joined by Pierce The Veil throughout the U.S., and Alexisonfire will grace the stage for their only Canadian date.

    The “One More Time Tour” kicks off next June in Orlando and caps off in Toronto on Aug. 15, 2024.

    General admission tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time, though pre-sales start Tuesday.

