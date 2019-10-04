

The Canadian Press





BEIJING -- Bianca Andreescu's winning streak is over.

The Canadian lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to world No. 4 Naomi Osaka of Japan in a China Open quarterfinal today, ending Andreescu's win streak at a WTA Tour season-high 17 matches.

Andreescu, ranked sixth in the world, suffered her first loss in nine matches this year against a top-10 opponent.

It also ended Andreescu's run of 13 consecutive wins in three-set matches.

The Andreescu-Osaka match featured the winners of the past three hard-court Grand Slams -- the 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., won this year's U.S. Open, while Osaka won the 2019 Australian Open and the 2018 U.S. Open.

Osaka will face No. 16 seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the semifinals of the US$8.285 million China Open on Saturday.

The other semifinal of the WTA Premier-Mandatory event pits top-ranked Ash Barty of Australia against No. 8 seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.