Best places and time to watch the rare 'super flower blood moon' in Ontario tonight
A lunar eclipse is upon us and people in Ontario are uniquely positioned to see what’s known as a "super flower blood moon" tonight.
Yes, the event will be as cool as it sounds, and CTV News Toronto spoke with Jesse Rogerson, Ph.D, astrophysicist and assistant professor at York University, and Rachel Ward-Maxwell, Ph.D., Researcher-Programmer, Astronomy & Space Sciences at the Ontario Science Centre for what to expect, and the best place to catch the natural phenomenon.
WHY IS IT CALLED 'SUPER FLOWER BLOOD MOON ECLIPSE'?
“OK. So it’s three different things and all three of them are interesting reflections of humanity,” Rogerson explained.
- “Super refers to the fact that the moon is going to be at its closest approach to us through its orbit. So the moon goes around us in an ellipse and what that means is that there’s one point in its orbit that it’s at its closest to earth and then there’s another point in its orbit where it’s furthest from earth. Whenever it’s in that closest approach point that’s called a super moon.
- This is the flower moon because it’s happening in April, May, this is the time when we’re starting to get blooms happening and you look outside and you get wonderful flowers and the trees are starting to finally get their leaves, and this is why we call it a flower moon,” Rogerson said.
It should be noted that the name “flower” itself comes from the Farmer’s Almanac, which has assigned different names to full moons depending on the month (think “harvest moon”).
However, “those names are based in different traditions and cultures. [Flower] might not be specific to a name that would have been used by Indigenous nations in Ontario,” Ward-Maxwell said.
- For Rogerson, the blood element of this eclipse is the “really, really fun one.”
“What it refers to is that we’re going into a total lunar eclipse this weekend. Sunday night, our moon is going to go into earth’s shadow. And now, you would think that means that the moon would go dark, right?
"Earth’s shadow isn’t perfectly dark, there’s a little bit of a red tinge to our shadow. And so when the moon goes into our shadow, what it ends up doing is not going completely black, it goes a very dark red, almost purple in colour, and this has been referred to throughout millennia of human history as a blood moon,” he said.
Super flower blood moon. The full moon rises over the Toronto skyline as seen from Milton, Ont., on Monday, November 14, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
WHEN CAN YOU SEE THE 'SUPER FLOWER BLOOD MOON ECLIPSE'?
While the lunar eclipse will last several hours on Sunday, there are a few times you should be aware of, Ward-Maxwell said.
- 9:30 p.m. : “If you were to go out at 9:32, when the eclipse officially starts, you won’t really be able to notice much difference because the penumbra shadow (lighter) is not really visible as much as the shadow of the umbra (darker).
- 10:30 p.m.: “10:27 is when the umbra starts to fall on the moon. So that’s when the partial eclipse starts. So I would recommend people head out just before 10:30 to actually be able to see the shadow on the moon.
- 11:30 p.m.: “The totality, when the moon will look a reddish orange colour, that’ll start at 11:30 until almost 1 a.m. It’s going to last 85 minutes, it’s the longest lunar eclipse since 2007. That’s going to be good if we have poor weather that we have a nice long window to be able to try to catch a glimpse of it.”
• Download our app to get local alerts to your device
• Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
THERE’S RAIN IN THE FORECAST FOR SUNDAY OVER MOST OF SOUTHERN ONTARIO. WILL THAT MAKE A DIFFERENCE ON HOW VISIBLE THIS ECLIPSE IS?
Weather, according to Rogerson, will be the “biggest competition” in actually viewing the event this weekend.
“As soon as you get any kind of major overcast -- you’re done. You can’t see it at all,” he said. “A little bit of wispy clouds -- you know how you go out and you can see the full moon even if there’s a little bit of clouds, you kind of still see it -- that’s OK. But if it’s a full overcast on Sunday, and you normally wouldn’t be able to see the moon, then you won’t see the moon that night either.”
“We’re sort of at the mercy of the clouds, so to speak,” he said.
DO YOU NEED ANY SPECIAL TECHNOLOGY OR EQUIPMENT TO SEE IT?
Unlike a solar eclipse, where you need protective lenses to view the sun safely, you don’t need anything more than your own eyes to witness the rare event, Ward-Maxwell said.
“Because we’re going to be looking at the moon, it’s completely safe. You don’t need any type of equipment or safety precautions. Just head outside, find an unobstructed view of the moon, and you’ll be able to see it just with the naked eye,” she said.
IF I MISS THIS SUPER BLOOD MOON, WHEN CAN I EXPECT TO CATCH THE NEXT ONE?
“It’ll definitely happen again in our lifetime, but it’s not going to happen any time soon,” Rogerson said.
If you can’t stay up to watch the event in full, Rogerson said you probably will get another chance to witness the phenomenon -- in five or six years from now.
WHERE WOULD BE THE BEST PLACE TO WATCH THE SPECTACLE?
The most wonderful thing about total lunar eclipses, according to Rogerson, is that you won’t have to travel far to take in this sight. Actually, you won’t have to travel at all.
“Literally everywhere in Ontario is the best place to view this,” Rogerson said. “The moon is so visible, the moon is such an easy thing to see, you don’t need a super-dark sky. You could be in the middle of downtown Toronto and as long as you can see the moon -- you’re going to be able to see it.”
“Light pollution isn’t an issue, you just need a clear view of the sky … You could literally step outside wherever you live. The last one I watched, I stepped out on to my front porch and I was like ‘oh, there it is. There’s the moon right there and I can see it occurring.’ Because the moon is so bright, it’s not that restrictive.”
If you want to tack on a mini-road trip to your viewing party, Ward-Maxwell suggests that you can travel to an area of the province where clear skies are expected Sunday, such as northern Ontario.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Buffalo gunman had threatened high school shooting, official says
The shooter, identified as Payton Gendron, had previously threatened a shooting at his high school last June, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the then-17-year-old was brought in for a mental health evaluation afterward.
Twitch says livestream of Buffalo mass shooting was removed in less than 2 minutes
A spokesperson for Twitch said the company removed a livestream by the Buffalo grocery store massacre suspect less than two minutes after the violence started.
Justice advocate David Milgaard, once wrongfully convicted of murder, has died
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
14 years later, CTV News' Paul Workman returns to a changed Afghanistan
Not long before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February, CTV News' Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman returned to Afghanistan, a country he last visited in 2008 that is now faced with a humanitarian crisis under Taliban rule.
Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him
Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him but that he stands firm on his views on topics such as abortion.
Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check
The lawyer for the family of a British Columbia Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check two years ago said a coroner's inquest opening Monday offers a chance for her loved ones to get long-awaited answers.
Royal couple to begin Canadian tour amid increasing skepticism of monarchy
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are set to begin a three-day tour of Canada this week that will focus on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change -- and on connecting with a Canadian public that is increasingly skeptical of the monarchy.
Finland, Sweden move closer to seeking NATO membership
Finland's government declared a 'new era' is underway after announcing its intention to seek NATO membership, hours before Sweden's governing party on Sunday backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum
Almost three months after Russia shocked the world by invading Ukraine, its military faced a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed Sunday by its wins on and off the battlefield.
Montreal
-
'Frustration and anxiety': thousands of Montrealers protest Bill 96
Some Montreal streets in the downtown core were blocked Saturday morning as protesters marched against provisions in Bill 96 and its amendments to the French-language law - Bill 101.
-
Man in critical condition after being hit and dragged by a tanker truck in Montreal
A man in his 30s is in critical condition in a Montreal hospital after being hit by a tanker truck and dragged for several metres.
-
Body discovered in trunk of burned vehicle in east end of Montreal
A body was discovered in the trunk of a vehicle that was set on fire Sunday in Montreal's east end.
London
-
Trio charged in alleged homicide in Grand Bend
Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged homicide in Grand Bend
-
One lucky resident could be waking up a multi-millionaire, Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in London, Ont.
If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in London, Ont. be sure to check it Sunday morning, you could be the next multi-millionaire.
-
Warm and sunny end to the weekend in the London-area
The London area can expect to end the weekend with warm weather and sunshine before the rain falls overnight.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating suspicious death of eight-year-old, searching for possibly armed man in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating the suspicious death of an eight-year-old and continue to look for a man, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, in Cambridge.
-
Ontario reports lowest number of COVID-19 ICU admissions this year, seven deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest number of ICU admissions due to COVID-19 this year, with 151 patients currently being treated.
-
Fundraiser held at Kitchener tavern for man set to be evicted
The Kitchener community came together for a man who is set to be evicted from his home.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay has warm welcome for veterans and legion members as convention continues
The Royal Canadian Legion's 52nd biennial covention of the Ontario Provincial Command is continuing this weekend.
-
Golf Sudbury donates to relief efforts in Ukraine
It's a golfers "Day for Ukraine" in Sudbury.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | MNRF evacuation advisory for Shining Tree
MNRF officials are advising residents of Shining Tree to evacuate due to a fire.
Ottawa
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa Sunday following a four-day stretch of record-breaking high temperatures.
-
Ottawa gas prices hit new record high... again
Ottawa gas prices soared through the $2 a litre benchmark for the first time ever on Saturday, leaving motorists fuming, and prices only went higher Sunday.
-
An Ottawa high school discusses updating the dress code and a Royal visit to the capital: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in the capital this week.
Windsor
-
Ukrainian-style picnic fundraiser to be held in Windsor Sunday
A “Ukrainian Style” fundraiser picnic takes place Sunday afternoon to help support newly arrived families from Ukraine.
-
Chatham man allegedly points gun during argument, three people facing charges
A group fight allegedly involving knife and gun wielding broke out at a Chatham home Saturday, three people are now facing charges.
-
Above average temperatures and sunshine continues Sunday in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex is in store for another sunny Sunday before showers move in overnight.
Barrie
-
Ontario reports lowest number of COVID-19 ICU admissions this year, seven deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest number of ICU admissions due to COVID-19 this year, with 151 patients currently being treated.
-
Local company celebrating anniversary with big charity party
A Barrie-based company has big plans to celebrate a significant anniversary next month while giving back at the same time.
-
Vehicle catches on fire, spreads to a home in Orangeville
Firefighters battled a vehicle fire in Orangeville Saturday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Lawyers frustrated with mass shooting inquiry in Nova Scotia as deadlines loom
Eighteen months after a public inquiry was established in Nova Scotia to investigate the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history, lawyers representing most of the 22 victims say they are troubled about its slow progress and lack of witness testimony.
-
Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check
The lawyer for the family of a British Columbia Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check two years ago said a coroner's inquest opening Monday offers a chance for her loved ones to get long-awaited answers.
-
Nova Scotia Labour Department investigating worker death at Michelin tire plant
A workplace death investigation is underway following a fatality last week at a Michelin tire plant in Nova Scotia.
Calgary
-
Red hot Red Lot: Free tickets for Calgary Flames' public party gone in minutes
If you had your mind set on grabbing a ticket for this evening's Calgary Flames' Red Lot event at the Saddledome, you might be out of luck.
-
Calgary police officers honoured with ceremony on Memorial Drive
There was a special tribute set up along Memorial Drive on Saturday to honour all members of the Calgary Police Service.
-
Project Moon Woman: Officer with Alberta's Blood Tribe fights human trafficking
It took a few years on the jobfor Const. Jennaye Norris to realize the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta has a human trafficking problem.
Winnipeg
-
Justice advocate David Milgaard, once wrongfully convicted of murder, has died
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
-
LIVE AT 2:30 PM
LIVE AT 2:30 PM | Premier Stefanson to speak on flooding situation in Manitoba
Manitoba's premier, along with provincial officials, will be speaking with media Sunday afternoon regarding the flooding situation in the province.
-
Train derailment in Winnipeg under investigation
A train derailment in the heart of Winnipeg on Saturday is now under investigation.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver gas prices set record for 2nd time in as many days
For the second day in a row, gasoline has hit a new record high price in Metro Vancouver.
-
Richmond RCMP still looking for missing man last seen on May 9
Police in Richmond, B.C. are renewing their call for help locating a missing man last seen at a Canada Line station nearly two weeks ago.
-
Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check
The lawyer for the family of a British Columbia Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check two years ago said a coroner's inquest opening Monday offers a chance for her loved ones to get long-awaited answers.
Edmonton
-
Mike Smith blanks Kings 2-0 in Game 7 to push Oilers to second round
The Edmonton Oilers are through to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after beating the L.A. Kings 2-0 in Game 7.
-
Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum
Almost three months after Russia shocked the world by invading Ukraine, its military faced a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed Sunday by its wins on and off the battlefield.
-
Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him
Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him but that he stands firm on his views on topics such as abortion.