Belleville police warn public after cluster of drug overdoses in downtown core

Belleville residents were advised to “exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel” to that city’s downtown core on Tuesday after a cluster of overdoses was reported in the span of less than an hour.

Belleville Police Service (BPS) issued the warning at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday.

In a news release, they said that emergency officials were responding to 13 overdose incidents.

They said that the cluster of calls had prompted “the need for increased vigilance and awareness in the affected areas.”

“The safety and well-being of our community members and emergency responders remain top priority and the Belleville Police Service is urging individuals to avoid areas where emergency personnel are actively engaged in aiding those in need,” police said.

At this point, it is not clear what may have led to the spike in overdose calls.

Police, on the advice of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit, reminded members of the public who use drugs to not consume them alone, refrain from mixing substances, try a small amount first to “reduce the risk of drug poisoning,” and always have naloxone nearby.

Belleville police said that they are working with partner agencies to “address this situation and provide necessary support to those affected.”

The OPP East Region, in a Jan. 7 post on X, also warned the public of “multiple overdoses in the Belleville area and other parts of eastern Ontario” this week.

“If you or someone you know may be experiencing an overdose, don’t hesitate – call 911,” they said, reminding people that they are protected under the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.

More to come...