Belleville, Ont. seeks province's help after 17 suspected overdoses in 24 hours
Officials in Belleville, Ont. say they want the province to step up after 17 suspected drug overdoses in the city’s downtown core over the last 24 hours.
“This is a very unfortunate event. It’s not the first occurrence and it won’t be the last,” Mayor Neil Ellis said in Feb. 7 news release.
“Like many municipalities across the province and country, we have a very serious drug, addictions and mental health crisis in our city. We need support from the provincial government on how we move forward with this crisis.”
Ellis, who noted that this crisis is not isolated to his municipality of 55,000 residents, but is part of a “provincial and federal issue,” said Belleville wants to be part of a larger plan, one that focuses both on harm reduction as well as rehabilitation.
The mayor added that in the meantime, police and emergency services in his municipality are “working around the clock” with an “immense amount of municipal resources going toward this issue on a daily basis.”
In this Oct. 22, 2018 file photo, a fentanyl user holds a needle in Philadelphia. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)
Late Tuesday afternoon, local police advised residents and visitors to “exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel” to the downtown area after receiving multiple calls for suspected drug overdoses in the span of less than an hour.
In a news release, Belleville Police Service (BPS) said that emergency officials were responding to 13 overdose incidents, adding that this incident prompted “the need for increased vigilance and awareness in the affected areas.”
“The safety and well-being of our community members and emergency responders remain top priority and the Belleville Police Service is urging individuals to avoid areas where emergency personnel are actively engaged in aiding those in need,” police said.
A number of roads in the area were closed, but have since reopened.
Chief Carl Bowker of Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services told CP24.com that they also responded to 13 suspected opioid-related calls on Tuesday afternoon, but within a two-and-a-half hour timespan.
He said that the majority of these calls were for “unconscious patients,” noting that nine were transported to hospital on a “high priority.”
There were no reported fatalities, Bowker said in a written statement.
“The unexpected surge in call volume briefly overwhelmed responding paramedics, police and fire and there were road closures to ensure ambulance and fire could respond unimpeded,” he said, noting late last year they experienced a “similar surge with fentanyl laced with GHB which does not respond to Narcan,” which is also is known as naloxone.
“There continued to be a couple of other opioid-related calls later that evening and one (on Wednesday) morning. However, nothing like the volume that was experienced during that short time period,” Bowker said.
Last November, emergency responders were called to 90 suspected overdoses in the span of a week in Belleville prompting officials to declare a “community crisis.”
Chief Carl Bowker of Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services speaks during a Feb. 7 news conference after the city saw 17 drug overdoses in 24 hours. (City of Belleville photo)
During a follow-up news conference on Wednesday, the City of Belleville said that in the end emergency personnel responded to a total of 17 suspected overdose calls over the last 24 hours, 14 of which occurred between 2 and 4 p.m. yesterday.
Police Chief Mike Callaghan said that Tuesday’s cluster of OD calls “resulted in enormous pressure on our emergency services as a whole.”
“While we are fortunate that there were no casualties during this incident, we know this is an issue that will only continue to grow in our community and nation-wide,” he said, adding that while they lobby for solutions, BPS has called in its partners from emergency services, public health and Quinte Health to “work together to develop operational scenarios for addressing similar events to ensure our respective departments are equipped to handle these situations in the most efficient and effective way possible moving forward.”
The OPP’s East Region division, in a Jan. 7 post on X, also warned the public of “multiple overdoses in the Belleville area and other parts of eastern Ontario” this week.
“If you or someone you know may be experiencing an overdose, don’t hesitate – call 911,” they said, reminding people that they are protected under the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.
Multiple overdoses in the #Belleville area and other parts of eastern Ontario this week. If you or someone you know may be experiencing an overdose, don’t hesitate – call 911. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act can protect you. Learn more at https://t.co/3tQC3N8PcV pic.twitter.com/Owpq47grDK— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 7, 2024
In a written statement provided to CP24.com, a spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Health said the province is “supporting the mental health and wellbeing of all Ontarians” in myriad ways, pointing to its Roadmap to Wellness, a $3.8 billion investment over 10 years to “build a modern, world-class mental health and addictions system.”
Hannah Jensen noted that since 2019, the provincial government has invested $525 in addiction services and supports, including mobile crisis response teams, safe beds (short-term accommodations for persons in crisis brought to hospitals), Opioid Agonist Therapy, eight new youth wellness hubs, and Rapid Access Addiction Medicine clinics.
She also said that in response to the pandemic’s impact on substance use, Ontario is implementing the Addictions Recovery Fund, a “one-time investment of $90 million over three years to boost capacity in addictions services, adding 500 new addiction treatment beds.”
Jensen further noted that in the 2023/2024 budget there is a five per cent increase in base funding for mental health and addictions organizations, which includes nearly $35 million directed to Belleville.
“The Ministry of Health also provides funding to public health units (part of their global allocation) for supplies distribution and harm reduction program enhancement including early warning systems, naloxone, local drug strategy,” she said.
Dr. Ethan Toumishey, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s Medical Officer of Health, said that the increasing rates of drug poisonings that are being seen in the region are due to the “contaminated drug supply” that is affecting multiple communities across Ontario.
“We recognize the risk and rate of drug poisoning is a concern for community members, partners, and people who use drugs,” he said in a statement, adding that they continue to monitor information related to drug poisonings and are working with community partners to prepare for and respond to them.
Toumishey said that it’s important to recognize that people who use drugs may be dealing with addiction and have no other choice but to consume unregulated substances and this issue must be approached “with compassion and an aim to identify and implement long term solutions for the community.”
“We are committed to working with community partners this spring to finalize a Community Drug Strategy, which will be implemented over the next three to five years,” he said.
“This strategy aims to identify and implement collaborative solutions for the most pressing issues related to unregulated substances within our community.”
Toumishey also credited the emergency responders, hospital and community support staff who are providing immediate assistance to those experiencing drug poisoning, while work is underway on longer-term initiatives to address issues related to substance use and addiction in the region.
CP24.com has also contacted the Premier’s office for a response.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau's Liberals devote $28M in fight against stolen car exports
The federal government is earmarking $28 million in new money to help fight the export of stolen vehicles. The government says the money will give the Canada Border Services Agency more capacity to detect and search containers with pilfered autos.
Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members
Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Woman riding her horses in Alberta town causing bylaw confusion
A woman who runs a horse rehabilitation facility near High River, Alta., says the town is not in favour of her riding her horses in the community as a means of transportation.
Prince William thanks public for messages to King Charles and Kate, says they mean 'a great deal'
Prince William returned to royal duties Wednesday for the first time since his father, King Charles III, announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife, Kate, was hospitalized for abdominal surgery.
Singh puts PM 'on notice' over pharmacare bill, says failure to deliver a 'deal breaker'
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "on notice" that the failure to present a sufficient piece of pharmacare framework legislation by the March 1 deadline will be a supply-and-confidence deal-breaker.
Researchers say they have found the 'smoking gun' for tackling life-long allergies
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
'Terrorizing our community': Arrests made in GTA extortion attempts
Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is 'terrorizing' the community.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec man who killed teenager in 2000 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were discovered inside a Laval apartment on Wednesday.
-
Two daycares evacuated after gas leak leads to fire on Montreal's South Shore
Three city workers were injured and two daycares were evacuated after a gas leak led to an explosion and two vehicle fires on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday.
-
Measles detected in Montreal child, public health says
A case of measles in a Montreal child was reported to officials on Tuesday.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Several homeless encampments cleared out to prepare for BRT construction
City crews spent Wednesday clearing out several encampments along the Thames River, displacing several people who have been living near Watson Park.
-
London man sentenced to 7 years for the death of his infant child
Dominique Easton was emotional after her former partner was sentenced in the death of her infant child.
-
'Every single day I think of Mariia': Sentencing hearing for Tecumseh, Ont. trucker convicted in crash that killed 4-year-old girl
A London, Ont. courtroom heard an emotional victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for a trucker convicted in the crash that killed a young child more than three years ago.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge practices its emergency plan 50 years after historic Galt flood
The City of Cambridge and the Grand River Conservation Authority are updating their emergency plans as they near the 50th anniversary of the Galt flood.
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
Popular Cambridge restaurant revamped under Old Marina owners
A familiar pair have taken over the management of a beloved Cambridge restaurant.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Ultimate Dream Home winner hails from South Porcupine
Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Sudbury made the draw for 2024 Dream Home at the new home in Minnow Lake on Wednesday.
-
Anger, heartbreak after fire kills more people in Far North First Nation
People are heartbroken following last week’s fatal house fire in the Far North community of Peawanuck.
-
Following devastating Sudbury fire, rural property owners urged to check on fire access
A recent fire in Greater Sudbury has brought to light some vital considerations for rural property owners
Ottawa
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
52 jobs lost as manufacturing facility set to close in Carleton Place
It's another blow to the manufacturing sector in the Ottawa Valley, as Rose Integration is set to shut down.
-
Hundreds of families live in hotels and motels waiting for permanent housing in Ottawa
The City of Ottawa says there are about 300 families or 1,039 people staying in hotels, motels, and post-secondary residences waiting for permanent housing because emergency shelters are over-capacity.
Windsor
-
Weapons and drugs seized, two people arrested
Windsor police have arrested of two people and seized a handgun, two Tasers, and $3,995 of illegal drugs after an investigation.
-
Canadian truck driver charged after K9 finds $8.7M in suspected cocaine at Windsor-Detroit border
A Canadian truck driver has been charged after a border canine found $8.7M in suspected cocaine at a Windsor-Detroit border crossing.
-
Tennis players will 'love' this: Year-round tennis courts coming to Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent is one of six municipalities across Canada receiving $200,000 from Tennis Canada to help build four new year-round tennis courts inside a new tennis dome coming soon to Chatham as part of the Bear Line Park Project.
Barrie
-
Loved ones gather to celebrate life of Alliston man as homicide investigation continues
A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday for William Schernhammer on what would have been his 25th birthday.
-
Police chief to make 'significant announcement' in ongoing probe into Barrie woman's disappearance
Barrie police say Chief Rich Johnston will make a "significant announcement" on Thursday concerning the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Autumn Shaganash, who was reported missing in June.
-
Bus window shatters as elementary students board spurring police investigation
Provincial police are investigating after a school bus window shattered as students in Coldwater boarded to head home for the day.
Atlantic
-
Halifax will 'find appropriate housing' for people living in closing encampments: mayor
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
NB Power sells two Fredericton office buildings to pay down debt, reduce expenses
Two trademark buildings in Fredericton’s downtown have been sold to a Toronto-based company for $39 million.
-
N.S. hockey team facing league penalties after postponing game due to weather
A Nova Scotia Junior B team has been handed a punishment for not being able to play a game during a recent snowstorm.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer charged with sexual assault
A Calgary police officer has been charged with sexual assault.
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are planning to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
-
Calgary friends split $50-million lottery win
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
Winnipeg
-
-
City of Winnipeg releases 2024 budget, with some price hikes to services
The budget features more services being made available for Winnipeggers, however, there are some price hikes to make these services possible.
-
Encroaching Colorado Low triggers snowfall warnings in parts of Manitoba
A large swath of the province is under a snowfall warning thanks to an encroaching Colorado Low.
Vancouver
-
No new restrictions on B.C. sex offender who went on run: parole board
High-risk B.C. sex offender Randall Hopley, who went on the run for 10 days in November, will still be allowed overnight community leave with the approval of his parole officer, after the parole board decided not to impose new restrictions.
-
B.C. to remove nicotine pouches from convenience stores
Nicotine pouches will be moving from convenience store shelves to behind the pharmacy counter in B.C., Premier David Eby announced Wednesday.
-
3D printer seized as part of firearms trafficking probe in B.C.
Police in northern B.C. searched one home and made one arrest in connection with the alleged trafficking of 3D-printed guns.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton takes another step to rename central neighbourhood Wîhkwêntôwin, remove Oliver moniker
It's almost official: Wîhkwêntôwin is the new name for Edmonton's most densely populated neighbourhood.
-
Efforts to extinguish 2023 wildfires continue, even as preparation is done for 2024
Preparation is underway in communities across Alberta to prevent the kind of devastation last year's wildfire season did, with all signs pointing to the coming season being just as disastrous.
-
Last call for Chicken for Lunch, as eatery edges closer to closure
After nearly three delicious decades, a popular downtown eatery will be saying goodbye to its long lines and long-time customers.