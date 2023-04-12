Barrie GO trains resume after being suspended due to pedestrian fatality near East Gwillimbury
Commuters on the Barrie GO Line were urged to head to stations on the Richmond Hill or Stouffville lines to get downtown after a pedestrian was struck and killed north of the East Gwillimbury GO station Wednesday morning.
Metrolinx said the fatal incident, which happened around 5:20 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Holland Landing Road, resulted in “longer than normal commute times” as trains could not move through the area until the police investigation is complete.
Customers at the Allandale, Barrie South, Bradford, East Gwillimbury, and Newmarket GO stations were directed to the bus loop for service, Metrolinx said.
Shortly after 9 a.m., GO Transit said that the investigation is complete and that service has resumed.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday, with the central bank remaining confident inflation will continue to decline from 5.2 per cent in February to 3 per cent by the middle of this year.
Prince Harry to attend his father's May 6 coronation; Meghan will not attend
Prince Harry will attend the Coronation service of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, setting aside months of speculation about his presence.
BREAKING | Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
School food programs left waiting for Liberals to make good on $1B promise for national plan
For nearly two years, the federal government has promised to create and fund a national school food policy and healthy meal program. After the pledge was left out of the 2023 federal budget, however, advocates warn the future of schools' ability to keep offering meals to students is in jeopardy.
Russia imposes sanctions on 333 Canadians, including Olympians, Governor General
Russia on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 333 Canadian officials and public figures, including prominent Olympians, in what it said was a tit-for-tat response to Canadian restrictions on Moscow and support for Ukraine.
Credit cards and credit scores: An expert's counter-intuitive advice?
When it comes to getting a mortgage, a car loan or any other type of credit, your credit score is the most important determining factor, and a personal finance expert says it's important to regularly keep tabs on your score.
Pharmacists fear more drugs may fall into loophole that saw B.C. Ozempic sent to U.S
Canada's pharmacists worry a lack of data about prescription management could see a repeat of the situation with diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic, in which thousands of doses have been mailed over the border to Americans.
Terry Fox shirts Ryan Reynolds helped design raise $1 million in pre-sale
The pre-sale of "Dear Terry" shirts, designed with the help of Ryan Reynolds and the Fox family, has raised $1 million for cancer reasearch in just two months, the Terry Fox Foundation announced Wednesday.
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
Montreal
-
A week in the dark for some Montrealers as thousands of power outages remain
Thousands remain without electricity in Quebec one week after a deadly ice storm downed trees, crushed cars and damaged power lines.
-
'It was hell:' Ukrainian family safe in Quebec after surviving Russian airstrikes
Aurika Olkhova says she still can't believe that she and her two daughters made it out of Ukraine alive after enduring weeks of bombing by the Russian army in the city of Mariupol — including at the maternity hospital. Now safe in Quebec, working at a veterinary clinic, and her daughters learning French at school, Olkhova is telling her story.
-
After 60 years, The Suburban is ending door-to-door delivery
It's the end of an era for The Suburban, a weekly newspaper serving Montreal's English-speaking community since 1963. On Wednesday, the paper announced it would no longer be delivered door-to-door. Editor Beryl Wajsman said the decision to end the service was "forced upon" The Suburban thanks to upcoming changes in municipal bylaws regarding flyer deliveries.
London
-
No injuries reported after Middlesex helicopter crash
OPP in Middlesex County are on scene of a helicopter crash.
-
Two people assaulted inside Dorchester business
OPP are hoping someone may have information regarding an assault in Thames Centre. Around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, police say “multiple youth” entered a business at 2095 Dorchester Rd. and assaulted two people inside.
-
Committee backs downtown tower with 435 unit— none are affordable housing
A skyline-stretching high rise proposal breezed through the Planning and Environment Committee, but also reignited debate about requiring developers to designate some of their units for affordable housing.
Kitchener
-
Udo Haan makes first appearance before Ontario Review Board
Two months after he was fund not criminally responsible in the murder of his wife, and subsequent explosion that levelled their Kitchener home, Udo Haan made his first appearance before the Ontario Review Board, the body that will decide his future.
-
Kitchener teacher facing additional sex assault charges
A teacher from Queensmount Public School in Kitchener is facing four new sex assault charges involving a youth.
-
Police investigating after firearm reportedly brandished at vehicle
Waterloo regional police say officers are investigating after a weapons incident was reported Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls
A 61-year-old from West Nipissing has died as a result of a four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls on Tuesday night, police say.
-
Firefighters called to Sudbury Community Arena on Wednesday morning
Firefighters were called to Sudbury Community Arena downtown for a small blaze Wednesday morning.
-
Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario
Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
-
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
-
Debate on tax grant for airport hotel comes to Ottawa council after tied committee vote
Ottawa city councillors will be discussing a proposal to give a tax break to a private company that wants to build a hotel at the Ottawa International Airport; a plan that does not have the mayor's stamp of approval.
Windsor
-
Refugee crisis in Windsor causes agency to expand
Matthew House Windsor has purchased a second location to help refugees.
-
-
Uttering threats charged laid in Chatham-Kent
A Chatham-Kent man is charged with mischief after an incident on Tuesday. Around 5:20 p.m., police say a person was driving north on St. Clair Street when they saw a man standing in the middle of the road blocking traffic.
Barrie
-
One person dead in GO Train incident on Barrie line
Officials say one person has died after being struck by a GO Train on the Barrie Line Wednesday morning.
-
Innisfil firefighters extinguish two fires in one night
Two fires kept Innisfil firefighters busy Tuesday.
-
Atlantic
-
Up close and personal with great white sharks with this N.S. diving tour
Tourists wanting to see great white sharks up close will soon be able to off the coast of Nova Scotia as a business begins cage diving tours that will involve both eco-tourism and data collection.
-
-
Jackie Vautour's family's belongings boxed up from Kouchibouguac National Park
The personal belongings of the family of a man who laid claim to land in New Brunswick's Kouchibouguac National Park are being removed, says Parks Canada.
Calgary
-
-
'Sexual violence is on the rise' Calgary advocates say as a suspected serial rapist is charged
The heinous crimes allegedly committed by 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha over the span of 15 months has advocates of sex trade workers speaking up on the fear and safety issues plaguing working women.
-
Calgary Humane Society cuts adoption fee for black cats
The Calgary Humane Society is offering a discount on some felines that are often overlooked.
Winnipeg
-
Trudeau to visit Manitoba on Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit Manitoba on Wednesday as he promotes the government’s new budget.
-
Jets clinch playoff spot with feisty 3-1 win over Wild
The Winnipeg Jets have found their groove just in time, after stumbling through much of the winter.
-
'The water is up to my knees': Resident concerned as back lane puddle inches closer to homes
The rapid spring thaw in Winnipeg has East Elmwood-area residents concerned about a pool of knee-deep water in their back lane inching closer and closer to their properties.
Vancouver
-
Stabbing on transit bus in Surrey, B.C., leaves man critically injured
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed while aboard a transit bus in the city.
-
Arrival of 1st cruise ship of year in Vancouver kicks off tourism season
The first cruise ship of the season has arrived in Vancouver, officially setting sail on what experts say could be a record year.
-
Terry Fox shirts Ryan Reynolds helped design raise $1 million in pre-sale
The pre-sale of "Dear Terry" shirts, designed with the help of Ryan Reynolds and the Fox family, has raised $1 million for cancer reasearch in just two months, the Terry Fox Foundation announced Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Southwest Anthony Henday crash causing delays near Rabbit Hill Road
A crash is slowing traffic in southwest Edmonton.
-
'I think people are forgiving,' Smith says of UCP 'missteps' ahead of provincial vote
A campaign-style announcement featuring UCP Leader Danielle Smith ended with her getting grilled on a number of controversies Tuesday while a health-care worker appeared to give the premier a sly middle finger.
-
Driver killed in St. Albert Trail, Campbell Road intersection crash
A 65-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Tuesday at the intersection of St. Albert Trail and Campbell Road on the outskirts of Edmonton.