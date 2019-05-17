

CTV News Toronto





A father and son charged after hazardous and explosive materials were found at a residence in Richmond Hill last week have been granted bail.

On May 9, York Regional Police received information from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Canada Border Services Agency about a suspect they were investigating who lives in their region.

One day later, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Larratt Lane, near Shaftsbury Avenue and Bathurst Street, where they allegedly found “hazardous, explosive materials” and a detonator.

Residents of nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution while officers removed the items.

On May 13, police arrested two men in connection with the case.

The suspects, identified as Mahyar Mohammadiasl, 18, and Reza Mohammadiasl, 47, who are father and son, have each been charged with one count of possession of an explosive device.

A judge granted a $50,000 on behalf of them both on Friday. As part of the conditions, Mahyar Mohammadiasl must be with one of sureties at all times.

They are due back in court on June 6.