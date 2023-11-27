Bag with more than $300K in jewelry stolen from parked vehicle in Toronto, police say

TORONTO
    Police are making a public appeal for information after a bag containing more than $300,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a parked vehicle in Rexdale last month.

    It happened at around 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 19 near Albion Road and Highway 27.

    Police say that the suspect approached a parked vehicle in the area, smashed the passenger side window, and then proceeded to steal the bag containing the jewellery.

    The suspect is described as 25 to 35 years old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue “GAP” sweater, blue track pants, white running shoes and a black baseball hat, police say. He was carrying a black and white "Adidas" bag at the time.

    Police say that the suspect is wanted for theft over $5,000.

    Anyone with information about the case is being urged to come forward.

