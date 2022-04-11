Baby Sumatran orangutan born at Toronto Zoo
The Toronto Zoo has announced the birth of a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan.
The baby boy was born around 3 p.m. on April 8, zoo officials said in a news release issued Monday morning. Both the 29-year-old mother, whose name is Sekali, and child appear to be healthy.
“Sekali’s maternal instincts kicked in right away: she immediately held the baby against her body, cleaned it, and showed concern whenever it vocalized. She even carefully repositioned the umbilical cord when shifting positions,” officials said.
Video released by the zoo shows Sekali doing just that—cleaning the newly born, furry bundle of joy and feeding him.
The zoo says that Sekali’s pregnancy was a typical length for an orangutan—about 243 days, or about a month shorter than that of a human.
This is Sekali’s second child but the first with Budi, a 16-year-old male orangutan who she was paired with at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and the Aquariums Orangutan Species Survival Plan.
The Toronto Zoo houses the only Sumatran orangutans in Canada. In 2017, the animal was recently upgraded from endangered to critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation and Nature.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome this new addition to the Toronto Zoo family,” Dolf DeJong, CEO of the Toronto Zoo, said in a statement. “This orangutan baby is an important contribution to a genetically healthy Sumatran orangutan population in human care.”
“Meanwhile, Sumatran orangutans are under increasing pressure in the wild due to habitat loss and the palm oil crisis, which we are working with partners to address. We are proud to play an important role in the conservation of this amazing species.”
There are fewer than 15,000 Sumatran orangutans in the wild and about 95 per cent of them live in the Greater Leuser Ecosystem in Sumatra.
Thirteen orangutans have been raised at the Toronto Zoo since 1974.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
HIDDEN TORONTO
HIDDEN TORONTO | Did you know about this rare and unusual bookshop in Toronto?
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Experts say there's no 'satisfying answer'
With a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections already hitting parts of Canada, many may be left wondering when exactly the pandemic will come to an end. However, experts say this question remains a tough one to answer.
Ontario's top doctor to hold first COVID-19 news conference in nearly a month
Ontario's chief medical officer of health will be speaking publicly for the first time in nearly a month as the province continues to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
NEW | Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for royal tour
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada for a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday. Their short visit will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.
Mistaken for mass killer, man recalls shot 'like a sonic boom' as RCMP fired at him
David Westlake is an unbelievably lucky man who still wonders what saved him when two Mounties mistook him for a killer and opened fire.
'Infection doesn't protect you': Getting COVID twice more common as immunity wanes, experts say
Getting infected with COVID-19 for a second time is becoming increasingly more common as people's immunity wanes, experts say.
Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt, says S&P
Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt because it offered bondholders payments in rubles, not dollars, credit ratings agency S&P has said.
Canada takes aim at Russian defence sector with new sanctions
Canada is targeting Russia's defence industry with its latest round of sanctions over Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
Canada plans to double homebuilding in decade, but where are the workers?
Canada has an ambitious plan to double the pace of homebuilding within a decade but the first big challenge is finding enough skilled workers, as the country grapples with the tightest labor market on record and with construction already at a multi-year high.
Montreal
-
Quebec marks 1 million COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations rise by 85
Quebec reported on Monday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 85 in the last 24 hours and six more people have died as the province surpassed 1,000,000 confirmed positive PCR tests.
-
Asian Quebecers condemn French-language programs for offensive classroom material
Asian-Canadians are condemning two Quebec French-language programs after course material containing offensive stereotypes was distributed to students.
-
Marie-Victorin byelection gets underway in Longueuil
Monday marks byelection day in the provincial electoral riding of Marie-Victorin, on the South Shore of Montreal.
London
-
Vehicle strikes building in east London, Ont.
There's no word on injuries after a two-vehicle crash in London on Sunday afternoon.
-
NEW
NEW | Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for royal tour
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada for a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday. Their short visit will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.
-
Ontario's top doctor to hold first COVID-19 news conference in nearly a month
Ontario's chief medical officer of health will be speaking publicly for the first time in nearly a month as the province continues to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 1,090 COVID-19 hospitalizations, three additional deaths
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario reached 1,090 on Monday as another three deaths related to the disease were reported.
-
Ontario's top doctor to hold first COVID-19 news conference in nearly a month
Ontario's chief medical officer of health will be speaking publicly for the first time in nearly a month as the province continues to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
-
Teen facing weapons charges after disturbance in Victoria Park
A 17-year-old has been arrested by Waterloo regional police after a disturbance in Kitchener's Victoria Park.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury area man's body found
No foul play is suspected in the discovery of a missing Sudbury area man.
-
Young Canadians avoid home buying, see wealth fall for first time since pandemic started: StatCan
Recent data from Statistics Canada show the youngest households in Canada saw their wealth decrease for the first time since the pandemic began as they avoided home purchases and reduced their financial assets.
-
'Infection doesn't protect you': Getting COVID twice more common as immunity wanes, experts say
Getting infected with COVID-19 for a second time is becoming increasingly more common as people's immunity wanes, experts say.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
-
NEW
NEW | Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for royal tour
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada for a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday. Their short visit will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.
-
Ottawa pharmacist says there's little demand for a fourth COVID-19 shot
As more people become eligible for a fourth COVID-19 shot, one Ottawa pharmacy owner says there has not been much demand for the vaccine, despite it being readily available.
Windsor
-
Forest Glade residents calling for more neighbourhood watch involvement
Residents are pushing for more neighbourhood watches in the Forest Glade area after an increase in crime.
-
One person in custody after incident in Essex
Harvey Street in Essex, Ont. has reopened after what OPP described as an 'ongoing incident.'
-
Ontario's top doctor to hold first COVID-19 news conference in nearly a month
Ontario's chief medical officer of health will be speaking publicly for the first time in nearly a month as the province continues to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Barrie
-
Innisfil teens charged with tagging Barrie business
Two Innisfil teens accused of tagging a Barrie business Sunday night face charges.
-
Crash in Oro-Medonte sends two to hospital
A crash in Oro-Medonte on Sunday sends two people to hospital.
-
Bradford school closed due to staffing shortages
The list of central Ontario schools closing due to staffing shortages continues to grow.
Atlantic
-
Mistaken for mass killer, man recalls shot 'like a sonic boom' as RCMP fired at him
David Westlake is an unbelievably lucky man who still wonders what saved him when two Mounties mistook him for a killer and opened fire.
-
Canadian Civil Liberties Association challenging Nova Scotia COVID-19 protest ban
A national civil rights group is before the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal Monday challenging an order from last spring that banned protests against COVID-19 health restrictions.
-
'Our lobsters are gold plated now': Atlantic Canada lobster exports, prices soar
For many, summer in the Maritimes would not be complete without fresh lobster. But locals and tourists alike could have to shell out more for the crustaceans as prices reach historic highs.
Calgary
-
U.S. senator visiting Alberta oilsands amid energy security concerns
Joe Manchin is in Alberta to meet with Premier Jason Kenney, Energy Minister Sonya Savage, and key oil and gas stakeholders as concerns around energy security continue.
-
Guns, drugs and stolen bikes seized in Beltline drug investigation
Two men face drug trafficking charges following a police investigation that led officers to a Beltline home.
-
Fixer says former Alberta justice minister hired him to get reporter's phone logs
David Wallace says he was hired by Jonathan Denis to get the phone records of Alanna Smith, a former Calgary Herald reporter now of The Canadian Press.
Winnipeg
-
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
-
'Infection doesn't protect you': Getting COVID twice more common as immunity wanes, experts say
Getting infected with COVID-19 for a second time is becoming increasingly more common as people's immunity wanes, experts say.
-
Brandon organization helping people with addiction in need of $100K repair
One organization in Brandon that helps people impacted by addiction needs $100,000 to make an unexpected and urgent repair.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Commuters face 'major delays' as Lions Gate Bridge closed due to vehicle incident
A vehicle incident closed a bridge connecting downtown Vancouver to the North Shore during morning rush hour Monday.
-
Surrey mayor back in court on public mischief trial amid ethics debate at city hall
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is scheduled to appear virtually in court Monday in his public mischief trial.
-
1st cruise ship arrives in Vancouver since COVID-19 shutdown
For the first time in more than two years, a large cruise ship passed under Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge and into the local harbour over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Fixer says former Alberta justice minister hired him to get reporter's phone logs
David Wallace says he was hired by Jonathan Denis to get the phone records of Alanna Smith, a former Calgary Herald reporter now of The Canadian Press.
-
U.S. senator visiting Alberta oilsands amid energy security concerns
Joe Manchin is in Alberta to meet with Premier Jason Kenney, Energy Minister Sonya Savage, and key oil and gas stakeholders as concerns around energy security continue.
-
When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Experts say there's no 'satisfying answer'
With a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections already hitting parts of Canada, many may be left wondering when exactly the pandemic will come to an end. However, experts say this question remains a tough one to answer.