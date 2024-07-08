Baby seriously injured after being struck by driver in south Etobicoke

A baby has serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in south Etobicoke on Monday night, say paramedics.

The collision happened near The Queensway and Kipling Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to that area around 9:45 p.m. for reports of two adults and a baby being hit by a vehicle.

In a follow-up post on X, police said that an adult and a baby were taken to the hospital.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that an infant was taken to a trauma centre with seriuos injuries. They also said that they transported an adult to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said that the driver remained at the scene.

The Queensway was temporarily currently closed at Zorra Street due to the investigation, but has since reopened.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes.