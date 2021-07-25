TORONTO -- A one-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in Burlington Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Kevin Crescent in the area of Headon Road and Upper Middle Road around 1:45 p.m. for reports of drowning.

There is no immediate word on the girl's condition, but Halton police say she is in hospital, where life-saving efforts are being performed.

It is not known how long the girl was in the pool, police say.

This is a developing story. More to come...