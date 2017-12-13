

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A four-month-old baby girl has critical injuries after police say she was “grievously assaulted” during an incident involving a man and a woman at an Etobicoke apartment building this morning.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said they received a call about a stabbing “near or in the lobby of” a building near Sherway Gardens Road and Evans Avenue at around 8:35 a.m.

When officers arrived, Hopkinson said officers found the baby unconscious and a man suffering from serious stab wounds.

Police initially reported that the baby had been stabbed but later determined that her injuries are “not attributed to stab wounds.”

Hopkinson previously said that the baby appeared to have been “grievously assaulted in some other way” but would not provide any further details.

“What we do know is the injuries that brought her to the hospital in critical are not related to stab wounds they are related to that other assault,” said Const. Hopinkson.

She remains at Sick Kids Hospital in critical condition.

The man who suffered serious injuries in the ordeal was also taken to hospital for treatment and is currently in non-life-threatening condition.

Shortly after officers arrived and transported the baby to hospital. Hopkinson told CP24 that police conducted a “comprehensive search of the area” and located a seriously injured woman who was taken into custody.

“We had to take her to hospital to be treated for those injuries but she remains in custody,” said Const. Hopkinson.

Peel Paramedics said the woman was transported to a Mississauga-area hospital with lacerations on her arms.

Det. David Knowles told reporters gathered outside the building that investigators are still trying to determine the relationships between the victims and suspect. He said he believes residents of the Etobicoke apartment building are involved.

“Part of the event occurred in the lobby and we’re looking to find out any other locations where something might have happen,” he said. “We’re still trying to find out all the specifics.”

Police said they believe they’re dealing with multiple scenes, possibly “two or three” said Hospkinson.

“One being that lobby where the man and the baby were; potentially where the attacked occurred, we’d be dealing with that scene and then I don’t know if the woman was caught in a another area and if she was, that scene would have to be forensically identified by officers,” Hopkinson told CP24.

Knowles confirmed that the injured infant is a girl but would not elaborate on the severity of her injuries.

“I don’t have any specifics on the baby’s condition at this point I can’t even tell you right now what the injuries are,” he said. “We do have a child that was taken to hospital and I’m going to be attending the hospital to follow up on that.”

Earlier, Hopkinson said officers are confident that they have the perpetrator in custody.

“Early indications were that a woman was responsible for these significant injuries,” he said.

“However you want to look at it, this is an officer’s worst nightmare.”

Police remain on scene to complete an investigation. They will be canvassing the area looking for any information from the public related to the event.