

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Officials have confirmed that a baby who suffered a medical episode during the Toronto Raptors victory parade in the downtown core earlier this month has died.

A joint statement released by the City of Toronto, the Toronto Police Service and Maple Leafs Sport and Entertainment said that the mother was at the parade near University Avenue at York Street with her baby around 1:30 p.m. when the child suddenly became unresponsive.

The mother called out for help and paramedics arrived to work on the child. The baby was rushed to the hospital in a Toronto police SUV, which happened to be nearby when the radio call was broadcast.

“According to those involved, the baby was initially vital signs absent however, regained vital signs that afternoon,” the statement reads. “Sadly, the infant passed away on June 19.”

On June 17, more than a million people flocked to the parade route and about 100,000 people crammed into Nathan Phillips Square to celebrate the Raptors’ NBA championship win. Barricades were pushed over and fans that had waited all day eventually started to leave due to the heat.

The sheer number of people caused delays in the parade, which ended a few hours behind schedule.

But, officials are disputing reports that say emergency crews were prevented from reaching the child due to the crowds, calling the claims “unfounded.”

“Reports that neither medics nor police could get to the baby are unfounded. The infant arrived at hospital in six minutes from the police arriving at the scene,” the statement said.

Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack said that officers responding to the medical call were stressed and frustrated with the situation.

“It was a very traumatic experience for them trying to get assistance for that child. With the crowds, they couldn’t get an ambulance in,” he said. “Our officers and the paramedics on scene transported the child in the back of a cruiser. Our officers were doing CPR on the child.”

“It was very challenging.”

Officials say that staff from various agencies met days after the victory parade to discuss “the need for a more proactive celebration plan.”

“An organizing committee will be struck to plan future celebrations, in addition to an events and security consultant with experience in staging similar civic events of this nature being engaged,” the joint statement read.

“The death of a child is always tragic and the City of Toronto, its agencies and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) express their deepest condolences to the baby's parents and family for their loss.”