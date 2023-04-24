'Avoid the area': Reports of armed person in Oshawa prompts police warning

Police asked people to avoid the First Street and Simcoe Avenue area after reports of an armed person. (CTV News Toronto) Police asked people to avoid the First Street and Simcoe Avenue area after reports of an armed person. (CTV News Toronto)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

  • Two people remain in hospital after gunfire in London

    London police are appealing to the public for witnesses to come forward after gunfire in the city over the weekend. The investigation in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street is ongoing on Monday while two victims remain in hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

    Investigators are on scene in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street after a shooting incident on April 23, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

  • Three people arrested after Port Stanley Theft

    Three people have been charged after a reported theft in Port Stanley over the weekend. Just after 3:40 p.m. police were called to a business on Bridge Street and when they arrived, two people tried to run away.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton